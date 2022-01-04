The games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January revealed

Today the first ones were already appearing and the complete information of the games that would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in this beginning of 2022 was imminent. In fact, many of those that we are going to list we already knew beforehand or, as in the case of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, they had been completely leaked.

As you already know, this new wave of incorporations comprises the first half of this month of January, so that in the middle of it will come the new premieres scheduled on the platform. In addition, although it was not officially announced, today it was incorporated into the Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition service, which includes the expansion of Hivebusters (Hive Crusher), an opportunity that only users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could take advantage of until now.

These are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

As always, let’s go with the list directly, so as not to make you wait any longer. This time there are 8 titles and we are not mistaken much if we say that there are some absolutely exceptional.