The forward became the best sale in the history of FC Dallas

The American striker Ricardo Pepi, 18, became the best sale in the history of the FC Dallas of the MLS American when bought by the FC Augsburg from the German Bundesliga for $ 20 million.

The American Soccer League announced the movement in a press release posted on its social networks in which it added that undisclosed variables will be added to the 20 million dollars and that Pepi, of Mexican descent, signed with the Augsburg until 2026 with the option of one more season.

Pepi It is the second most expensive sale in history for a player trained in the MLS, only behind the Canadian Alphonso davies, who went from Vancouver Whitecaps FC to the Bayern Munich for $ 22 million in 2018.

The Texas native debuted with the FC Dallas in 2019 at the age of 16 and has played three seasons in which in 55 games he scored 15 goals and distributed three assists.

Your best campaign with Dallas It was 2021, in which he scored 13 times and gave two passes to goal, numbers that led him to win the Young Player of 2021 award for the League, Young Player of the Year for the United States Federation and play the All-Star Game. of the MLS.

Pepi already trained with him FC Augsburg, with which he could debut this Saturday in the visit that his team will make to the Hoffenheim in the eighteenth day of the 2021-2022 season of the Bundesliga.

The Augsburg is in fifteenth place in the ranking of the Bundesliga, two points away from entering the relegation zone where the Bielefeld, seventeenth, and the Fürth, eighteenth.

