The favorite exercises of the famous to try this 2022

5. More yoga and stretch craze

Another of famous favorites like Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, and more is yoga, this not only because it helps tone the body, it is also a moving meditation. In one session they can burn 180 to 400 calories, this depending on the method chosen.

One of the classes that you will surely listen to all this 2022? The Stretch or stretching sessions, something essential for anyone, even if they do not exercise (especially with the arrival of Home Office). “I’m a great spokesperson for taking time to stretch yourself. It has many benefits as it not only helps prevent injuries, but also improves flexibility, posture and even sleep“commented the celebrity trainer, Peter Maciver, to DailyMail.