The Fantastic Four has a Fan Art with the perfect actors

Marvel Studios fans dream of a group of actors who would be perfect for The Fantastic Four as this Fan Art demonstrates.

There are already two sagas of The Fantastic Four that brought together great actors like Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell Y Toby Kebbell. Now, Marvel studios You’ll reboot these characters and hire new performers to bring them to life. For some time it has been rumored that they do not want big stars, but that they want to have lower profiles and become mega famous thanks to their films. That is, the strategy they followed with Chris Hemsworth for Thor, Mark Ruffalo for Hulk, Tom holland for Spider-Man or Chris pratt for Star Lord.

But one thing is what you want Marvel studios and a very different one is what the fans want. Since each of them has their favorite casting, but even so the names that are repeated the most are precisely those that we can see below in this Fan Art of SUPERFAME from The Fantastic Four.

We can see Emily blunt as Sue Strom / Invisible Woman, John krasinski as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Dacre montgomery as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch and Liev Schreiber as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

Is it possible to bring these four actors together?

The actor John krasinski He has always commented that he would be delighted to be part of The Fantastic Fouras he came to audition years ago for Captain America. Instead, his wife in real life, Emily bluntEvery time you have been asked, you have commented that you do not want to join a franchise that represents such a long-term commitment. Meanwhile, the rumors about Dacre montgomery will be in Marvel studios They have been circulating on the internet since the public discovered it in the series Stranger things from Netflix. By last, Liev Schreiber you already know what it’s like to play a character in a superhero movie, since you gave life to Victor Creed / Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

So, let’s hope that in the end they know how to choose the perfect actors for this movie and that the director Jon watts do a great job like with the trilogy of Spider-man from Tom holland. It is also speculated that we will see these characters in a previous installment of Marvel studios What Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022) or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). So big surprises await us in the coming years.

Are you eager to see the Marvel Studios Fantastic Four movie? While we wait for them to confirm the cast, we can see the previous sagas in the streaming platform Disney Plus.