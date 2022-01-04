The emotional farewell to ‘Big Ben’ fans at Heinz Field

Don’t go, kid! Ben roethlisberger announced that the match between Steelers and Browns in week 17 he would be the last to play in Heinz Field in an NFL regular season. This caused uncertainty among the fans, but above all sadness at such news.

Draft by Pittsburgh in 2004, signed a contract for six seasons that became 18. That number looks like anything; however, it represents the longest stay of a quarterback on the same NFL team. So there is no more to add, ‘Big Ben’ It is a historical and in the same way he was fired early at his house.

A historical one! The numbers and highlights of ‘Big Ben’ at Heinz Field

The images of the farewell to ‘Big Ben’ at Heinz Field

Before the Steelers-Browns duel, Big Ben’s stats at Heinz Field amounted to 91 wins, 32,496 yards passing through the air and 235 touchdown passes. Once he announced his small but painful farewell, the QB aroused endless emotions that were reflected in one place.

Since Pittsburgh’s arrival at the stadium, cameras turned on Roethlisberger and they followed his every move. Social networks did the same and the official accounts of the Steelers published images and videos in which they thanked their history.

Cheers, signs and emotions on the surface

Some say that sports are just that, activities that other people do and we sit down to enjoy it. Whether it’s football or any other discipline, it means so much more to millions of people. And of course, athletes become idols.

Proof of this was the emotion in the farewell to ‘Big Ben’, which caused a spectacular union.

Nothing but love for Big Ben in Pittsburgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xP00DE5eaS – ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2022

And because they could not miss, Mexicans gathered at Heinz Field to fire the legend. With everything and a hat but obviously with the ‘7’ jersey, that’s how those who made the trip to thank Roethlisberger for so many good moments were captured.