The Earth will reach its maximum speed of 2022 this January 4

This January 4, 2022, the Earth will reach perihelion and therefore its maximum speed around the Sun.

Every beginning of the year, the elliptical orbit of the Earth reaches its point of closest approach to the Sun, called perihelion.

When the Earth is in perihelion, its orbital speed accelerates to the maximum; while in aphelion the exact opposite occurs and our planet moves at a minimum speed.

This Tuesday, January 4 at 00:52 (GMT -6), our planet will reach a minimum distance of 147 million kilometers from the Sun, enough so that instead of traveling at the average speed of 107,280 kilometers per hour, it accelerates until it reaches the maximum of 110,700 kilometers per hour.

And although this increase in land speed is imperceptible to the living beings that inhabit it, during perihelion, sunlight reflected on Earth is 7% more intense than on aphelion. This phenomenon also causes the current seasons (the boreal winter and the austral summer) to have a 4.7 days shorter duration than the seasons that occur in July, during the aphelion.

However, the effects of perihelion on life on Earth are minimal and instead, the main meteorological variables are due to the seasons of the year, caused by the inclination of 23.5º in the Earth’s axis of rotation.

Hence, the maximum and minimum distance between the Earth and the Sun is not relevant for the Earth’s temperature, a phenomenon more evident for the countries of the Northern Hemisphere, where winter causes the lowest temperatures of the year despite the fact that the distance with respect to in the Sun it is minimal, while the summer brings with it heat waves that coincide with the aphelion.

In 1609, Johannes kepler was the first person to suggest that instead of perfect circles, the orbits of the planets around the Sun are ellipses that have our closest star in one of their foci. From systematic observations and calculations, Kepler outlined three fundamental laws that are still useful in explaining the movement of the planets and their speed around their orbit.

From the notion of elliptical orbits, it was possible to identify the closest point (perihelion) and the furthest point from the Sun (aphelion). Kepler also proposed that the areas swept by the planets in their orbit are traversed in equal time intervals, so that their orbital speed increases the closer they are to their star.

And although this effect is minimal on Earth due to its low eccentricity, the phenomenon is even more dramatic for objects like Pluto, whose elongated orbit causes that during a brief period of its translation of 247 years around the Sun, it is closer to the Sun than Neptune.

