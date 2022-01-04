the collection of sneakers and clothing inspired by New York – El Financiero

American rapper Cardi B announced a new collection of sneakers and clothing in collaboration with Reebok, the sports brand.

About the collection Reebok x Cardi B, singer He commented that what he likes about it is that it has items that can be combined and create complete looks from head to toe. He also found that all the pieces are comfortable and look good on any body type.

This capsule collection is called ‘Let Me Be … In My World Nighttime’ and is inspired by the nightlife of New York City, according to Reebok.

They are limited edition pieces, among which are various sneakers in metallic tones in black, silver, blue, mint green and gold. In addition, the collection includes robes, as well as coordinated sportswear in crop tops and sweatpants.

The prices of the tennis shoes range from $ 50 to $ 110, all available on the Reebok site, in the United States version.

This new Cardi B collection is not yet on the Mexico platform, however, articles from the past collaboration with Reebok do appear.

The pieces of the rapper with the sports brand have loose silhouettes, oversized sleeves, while the part of the waist is more fitted.

In addition, the collection offers various sizes so that all people can dress it, regardless of your size, according to Reebok.

The interpreter of ‘Up’, ‘WAP’ and ‘I like it’ assured that she does not have a favorite garment from this collaboration, since all the pieces are different. “You don’t choose which is your favorite son. All these pieces are my children ”, he pointed out in an audio shared by the sports brand.