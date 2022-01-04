The CajaCanarias Film Library dedicates its first cycle of the year to Tom Ripley

Alain Delon plays Tom Ripley in the film ‘In Full Sun’ (1960), directed by René Clément. / GIVES

The CajaCanarias Foundation premieres its 2022 programming with a film series dedicated to Tom ripley, the iconic character created by the writer Patricia highsmith. The CajaCanarias Cultural Space of Santa Cruz de Tenerife will screen on Mondays of this month of January from the 10th (8:00 p.m.) a title starring Ripley. Tickets, at the price of three euros, are on sale at www.cajacanarias.com.

FOUR FILMS

On January 19, 1921, Patricia Highsmith, the great novelist, creator of one of the most suggestive characters in 20th century literature: Tom Ripley, was born in Texas (United States). 101 years later, the CajaCanarias Film Library has not wanted to miss the opportunity to go through the adventures of the most disturbing and amoral character of the North American creator through the four most outstanding feature films in relation to her figure, starring on the big screen by geniuses of the seventh art like Alain Delon, Denis Hopper, Matt Damon or John Malkovich.

Programming begins next Monday with Full sun (1960), adaptation of the novel The talent of Mr. Ripley. This version, directed and adapted by French filmmaker René Clément, features a young Alain Delon in the role of Tom Ripley, a gold digger who is sent to Europe by Mr. Greenleaf to search for his son Philip, a playboy pampered, and bring it back to the United States. Philip tricks Tom into pretending that he is determined to return, but has no intention of leaving his fiancée or fulfilling his father’s wishes.

In 1974, Highsmith released one of the most impressive literary installments of the series: Ripley’s game. Three years later, Wim Wenders brought his first film adaptation to the big screen, The american friend (1977), starring two greats of the interpretive scene: Dennis Hopper and Bruno Ganz. The film portrays how the American dealer Tom Ripley (Hopper) tries to test the integrity of Jonatham Zimmermann, a humble frame maker (Bruno Ganz) who is terminally ill. Ripley introduces her to a gangster who offers her a lot of money in exchange for her working for him as a hitman. At first he rejects the offer, but, thinking about the precarious future that awaits his wife and son after his death, he ends up accepting the deal. The film can be seen on January 17.

Seven days later, on the 24th, the most popular version of The talent of Mr. Ripley (1999). Five Oscar nominations went to the big screen adaptation by Anthony Minguella, which featured a luxurious cast led by Matt Damon and completed by Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman. This first cycle will say goodbye on January 31 with Ripley’s game (2002), the most recent adaptation of the homonymous work created by Highsmith and brought to the big screen by filmmaker Liliana Cavani, which featured an actor tailored to the interpretive edges of Ripley’s character: John Malkovich.