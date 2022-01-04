The bookmaker that paid for Hamilton’s victory in Abu Dhabi

Someone explain me! Paddy power, a sportsbook in Dublin, Ireland is giving a buzz three weeks after the end of the Formula 1. It turns out and highlights that they consider that Max Verstappen’s victory was not fair and therefore they also paid for a nonexistent Lewis Hamilton win in Abu Dhabi.

As you read it: when it seemed that the waters calmed down, this came to surprise us all. The controversy started with the definition in the last round and the protests that Mercedes presented to the commissioners. In the end, they themselves ratified the Dutchman’s victory and incidentally his first title in the category.

However, not everyone agreed with that result. From fans of Hamilton and Mercedes even other Formula 1 figures rejected what happened in Abu Dhabi. For this reason and to avoid any problem, Paddy Power paid out large amounts of money so that your customers get paid regardless of the decisions that were made.

Paddy Power’s argument about Hamilton in Abu Dhabi

Once the race in Abu Dhabi ended with Verstappen champion and Hamilton in second place, the division of opinions began on social networks. This even reached the gambling business and Paddy Power issued a statement explaining what happened during the last moments of the season to put his decision in context.

“At Paddy Power we hate sports injusticesSo we did our bit after the controversial end of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen needed a miracle to win and this arrived doubtfully by a decision of the race organizers“, Indicated the text at the end of the race in Yas Marina.

Later, the bookmaker argues that none of this would affect their customers, so they paid for Max’s victory and championship. At the same time, the planned amounts were awarded to those who decided to bet on Lewis Hamilton’s triumph in Abu Dhabi and, consequently, on his eighth Formula 1 title.

“None of that matters to Paddy Power bettors because we have decided to pay for both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to win the championship world of pilots. And as if that were not enough, we have also paid for the victory of Verstappen and Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand PrixPaddy Power added.

“This is how we handle ourselves, folks. Consider yourselves justly served“Close the betting house. What do you think? Is this measure close to sports justice or does it only increase the controversy?