The biggest iPhone redesign in a long time is reconfirmed

Mark Gurman reconfirms a very important rumor about the iPhone 14, and tells us much more about upcoming Apple releases.

There are many rumors that point in this direction, and again it seems that what could be the biggest redesign of the iPhone since the arrival of the iPhone X is being confirmed again. As revealed by Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 will eliminate the notch permanently and opt for a hole in the screen.

All the main sources in the industry and the best known leakers point in the same direction, so it is something that we can almost take for granted, although there are some fringes to be finalized. Will Apple eliminate the notch from the entire range, or only from the iPhone 14 Pro? And what about Face ID?Will it sit under the screen or will it be removed in favor of an under-screen Touch ID sensor? These are doubts that at the moment are not resolved.

Gurman unveils many more Apple plans for 2022

But not only the iPhone 14 has spoken good Mark Gurman. The well-known journalist has very good information within Apple and has also told some of the company’s plans for this new year:

New redesigned MacBook Air Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a more modern design and with the next generation M2 chip.

Mac Pro – A new professional tower that could come with a processor with up to a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU.

– A new professional tower that could come with a processor with up to a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU. I move Mac mini and a new bigger iMac : two devices that will also be renewed in 2022, changing the design and their processors.

: two devices that will also be renewed in 2022, changing the design and their processors. Augmented reality device – The rumored Apple glasses could be announced at WWDC 2022, but Gurman warns that the product launch deadline could be delayed.

– The rumored Apple glasses could be announced at WWDC 2022, but Gurman warns that the product launch deadline could be delayed. New iPhone SE with 5G .

. iPad Pro with support for wireless charging .

. A rugged version of the Apple Watch.

Could 2022 be the biggest year in Apple’s history?

As we see, we will have many new features when it comes to Mac. The transition that Apple started in 2022 with its M1 chip could end in 2022 with the complete change of the entire range to Apple Silicon processors.

