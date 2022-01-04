The biggest anachronisms of Pokémon Legends: Arceus so far – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of detail that was offered today.

In this case, the information focuses on a compilation offered by ScreenRant with the biggest anachronisms seen so far in the game. It corresponds to details or elements that seem too modern for the time in which the history of Hisui unfolds.

This is what they propose:

The Arceus Mobile It certainly looks too techy for the game. It will be interesting to discover its origin and why it really looks like Arceus.

Hisui Voltorb It still does not explain the origin of the Poké Balls, as several of Voltorb’s Pokédex entries record that it was first discovered in the manufacturing plants where the Poké Balls were produced. It remains to be seen how they explain their origin in this title.

There is confusion regarding the first Pokédex, since in this installment there is already a Pokédex and actually in the franchise Professor Oak has always been credited with the invention of the Pokédex. “If Professor Lavender came up with the idea of ​​a Pokédex in the ancient times of the Hisui region, the invention of the Oak Pokédex in the modern era no longer makes sense,” they say from the analysis. Perhaps the point is that Oak’s is more modern.

What do you think? We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

