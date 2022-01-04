The Beatles and the Rolling Stones requested private screenings of this psychedelic Monkees film

The Beatles and the Rolling Stones reportedly requested private screenings of The Monkees’ first and only psychedelic film titled Head. Unlike its family television series, the film was introduced in the psychedelic era of the late 1960s. Head It was a stream of consciousness concept created to change the image of The Monkees.

What was ‘Head’ by The Monkees all about?

The movie was a series of linked vignettes.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker