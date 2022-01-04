The Beatles and the Rolling Stones requested private screenings of this psychedelic Monkees film

The Beatles and the Rolling Stones reportedly requested private screenings of The Monkees’ first and only psychedelic film titled Head. Unlike its family television series, the film was introduced in the psychedelic era of the late 1960s. Head It was a stream of consciousness concept created to change the image of The Monkees.

The Monkees | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What was ‘Head’ by The Monkees all about?

The movie was a series of linked vignettes.

Head featured Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork on sets unlike the happy, buffoonish characters made famous on their television series.

Viewers were likely not prepared to see Dolenz running through a municipal ribbon-cutting ceremony and then jumping off a bridge to the band’s “Song of the Porpoise.”

In Head, the band members broke their fabricated television image and it was a financial and professional disaster for the band.

However, The Guardian claimed that the film was not well received.

“The movie fell like a ball from a dark star. The simile of a rock in water is too soft for how bad that movie turned out, ”said Peter Tork.

The Beatles and Rolling Stones asked for private screenings of ‘Head’

The Beatles and the Rolling Stones | Potter / Express / Keystone / Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Monkees producer Bob Rafelson claimed that both The Beatles and the Rolling Stones requested private screenings of the film.

The Monkees and the Beatles were friends before Head, directed by Bob Rafelson and written by Jack Nicholson.

The Beatles loaned an excerpt from the song “Good Morning, Good Morning” used in the final episode of The monkees TV series “The Frodis Caper”, directed and written by Micky Dolenz.

How they filmed the Monkees Head, the Rolling Stones starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s film Sympathy for the devil. A year earlier, The Beatles starred in the TV movie, Magical and mysterious tour.

Micky Dolenz said Jack Nicholson wrote ‘Head’ after spending a weekend with The Monkees

Micky Dolenz filming a scene from ‘Head’ underwater | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In an interview with Esquire, Rafelson said the idea was to make a bunch of different movies and put them together in one package.

The result was the destruction of the wholesome television image of The Monkees that Rafelson and his partner Bert Schneider had co-created.

Rafelson considered Head a bold movie, ‘so bold that no one saw the [expletive] thing.”

Head It has since become a cult classic among Monkees fans.

It was conceived after the band members and actor Jack Nicholson spent time together at a resort in Ojai, California.

“He was a wonderful, charismatic and funny guy. Jack spent a lot of time with us. He hung out on set and went on tour, just picking up the vibe, “Dolenz told The Guardian.

RELATED: The Monkees: Mickey Dolenz Said This Mike Nesmith Classic Was Once Turned Down Because ‘It’s Not A Monkees Tune’