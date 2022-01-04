The Basque hamlet that conquered the Pataky-Hemsworth couple and Matt Damon

Located at the foot of Mount Jaizkibel and overlooking Chingudi Bay is Basalore, a 27 hectare farm where nature is present in a unique environment. Basa-Lore takes its meaning from the words basoa, which means forest in Basque, and lorea, which means flower.

The place is designed to enjoy relaxation, since it is away from the usual stress and rush of the city, with just the noises of the sheep and their Wagyu Nagusi herd as a backdrop. Many celebrities have fallen at his feet, including Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who fell in love with this temple of rural luxury, as they have shown on several trips and even at the wedding of their brother, Cristian Prieto and Silvia Sierra. .

This hamlet is the large luxury suite at the Hotel Arbaso in San Sebastián, the last hotel project of the Aramburu sisters. What if, the suite of this hotel is in Fuenterrabía, about 25 km from the headquarters of the complex.

The protagonist of ‘Thor’ has declared his love for the area on multiple occasions, highlighting that what he likes the most is “The kindness of the people, the incredible food and the great love for surfing that exists in this place.” Being one of his mandatory stops when in his more and more visits to Europe from Australia, as we have seen in his recent tour of Prague or his Christmas in Ibiza, after the stoppage caused by the pandemic.

They tell us that Chris and Pataky, who were excellent guests, they asked for some changes in the farmhouse just to ensure that during their vacations they could continue with your complete daily exercise routines, like the discipline of arms that the actress performs.

They are not the only ones international stars who have passed through Basalore. Do not forget that the area is visited by great Hollywood stars, especially in the context of the San Sebastian Festival. So Matt Damon has also stayed in the rooms of this hamlet where luxury resides above all in the feeling of peace that grabs you when you contemplate its surroundings.

The farmhouse

In the construction of the building, its owners have used state-of-the-art noble materials that blend in with the aesthetics and design of the place. The construction lasted two years and pieces were chosen from different places that were about to be demolished. The first thing that surprises when your threshold is crossed is the care and dedication in each piece of furniture and decoration object that has been chosen.

A design with a marked minimalist character that sets the tone for the place. Its noble floor has a spacious living room with fireplace, reading room and a dining room connected to the kitchen. One floor higher we find the master suite and adjacent rooms.

The suite has an alcove, reading area and a bathroom with jacuzzi where one can dive and gaze at the stars of the clear skies of Mount Jaizkibel, At dusk.

In addition, this traditional farmhouse It has large and well-kept gardens and recreation areas where you can relax, alone or accompanied. The discretion and the privileged location of this farm make Basalore is a perfect place for lovers of tranquility and for those who want to go unnoticed.

Experiences

In this farm the experiences go as far as the guests want. Get lost in nature, go horseback riding or visit the Fuenterrabía market are just some of the options at your fingertips.

What’s more, Basalore works together with the Basque Destination agency, that organizes and creates original activities around the history, culture and nature of the place. Visit the markets of Biarritz and Saint Jean de Luz, fish bonito, row in a trawler, dive or surfing with world champion Aritz Aramburu they are just some of the experiences you can live.

Where to eat

Discover Basque gastronomy at the Bokado restaurant. (Courtesy)

Narru Restaurant

There is no complete getaway without good gastronomy, such as the one offered by the Narru restaurant. Directed by Íñigo Peña, this culinary space offers a very personal interpretation of Basque gastronomy. With a firm commitment to local producers and the product of KM0, in Narru you can discover all the variety and richness of the traditional cuisine of the area. The restaurant is perfect for those who love gastronomy in its purest form.

Sukaldean

The opening of this restaurant by Aitor Santamaría It has become the busiest gastronomic novelty in San Sebastián. With dishes as tasty as Donostiarra fish soup, the dewlap of euskaltxerri with pods, hake or grilled pigeon, veal chop or black monkfish.

Discover the Sukaldean restaurant in the Basque Country. (Courtesy)

Santamaría conquers the palate of the most gourmets. A restaurant with urban joviality to the taste of Donostia in times of hospitality renewal where you feel complicit in Aitor’s daring, whose simplicity and good pulse outline a different way of cooking and serving.

Bokado

With the best views of the bay of Playa de la Concha, Bokado offers a creative and different menu. The terrace and restaurant menu includes a repertoire of characteristic starters such as thistle with artichokes and clams, the scallop with shrimp and cauliflower, a pheasant soup with winter vegetables or hake with corn, avocado and mollusk broth among other specialties. in addition to sweet succulents like rice pudding with meringue and roasted pineapple.

Discover the Bokado restaurant in the Basque Country. (Courtesy)

Wait no more, 2022 is the perfect time to discover or rediscover a paradise as close as this one. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth already know, That is why they are in the midst of searching for their own hamlet to enjoy the Basque Country whenever they want.