The Android update of January 2022 is now available, these are its news

If you have a Google Pixel, you can now update your mobile with the security patch for January 2022.

In the first week of the year a new Android security update. Google has released the january security patch together with the bulletin that includes the vulnerabilities of the operating system corrected throughout the last weeks.

The January 2022 Android update is available for download on Google Pixel devices from Pixel 4. The 2016 Pixels, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system updates and security.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and over the last few days had already updated some of its models with the January patch. However, don’t forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before Google publishes it in its newsletter, so it is not surprising that some companies are getting ahead of themselves.

The January Android update arrives to fix security problems

In this case, we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type as the December 2021 update was, since it does not introduce functional changes and new features oriented to the Pixel series phones.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles, can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the January patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

It is worth mentioning that This update is not aimed at fixing the problems of the Pixel 6 which led the company to stop the OTA with the December Android update. The specific patch for the Pixel 6 will arrive in a few weeks, at the end of January.

The January 2022 Android Security Patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will reach compatible models little by little. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

