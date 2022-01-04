Let’s continue with this second part of “the advancement of medicine in 2021” in which we are reviewing important advances in medicine published in the New England Journal of Medicine and that were selected by the editors within the most relevant articles of the year.

An article published on March 18 presented the results obtained in a study with semaglutide, as an inducer for weight reduction. We know that obesity is a very frequent and complex problem to solve, for which there are no pharmacological treatments that are useful, so it can only be managed with changes in lifestyle, which most of the people are not very willing to do. Semaglutide is a hypoglycemic agent that is used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus. 1,961 subjects with a body mass index above 30 were randomized (the normal maximum is 25 and 25-30 is considered overweight. Above 30 is obesity). In a double-blind controlled clinical trial, subcutaneous semaglutide, or placebo, was administered once weekly at a ratio of 2: 1, in addition to changes in lifestyle and diet in both groups. The follow-up was carried out for 68 weeks. In the end, the weight reduction was -14.9% in the semaglutide group, against -2.4% in the placebo group. The difference was significant. Semaglutide caused a variety of gastrointestinal complaints that made it more frequently discontinued (4.5%) than placebo (0.8%). It is the first drug that appears to have a useful effect to aid weight loss, without side effects preventing its use.

Pulmonary tuberculosis continues to be a major public health problem and although treatment exists, it must be administered with various medications over a six-month period, resulting in practice that is frequently abandoned. Therefore, reducing the treatment time would be ideal for more patients to complete it. In a study published on May 6, it was shown that, if rifapentine is used instead of rifampicin in the treatment regimen, particularly in combination with moxifloxacin, treatment in four months is as effective as six in maintaining the patient without tuberculosis for up to twelve months after the end of treatment, which suggests that the therapy time can be shortened with this drug.

In another work published on June 10, the treatment was not for patients but for mosquitoes. The Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue does so much less efficiently if it is infected with the wMel strain of Wolbachia pipientis. In a study in Indonesia, wMel-Aedes aegypti were released in 12 geographic clusters and 12 other similar ones were taken as controls. In all, measures were carried out to control the mosquito. At the end of the study, dengue was found in 67 of 2,905 (2.3%) participants of the clusters with wMel-Aedes aegypti, while in the controls there were 318 of 3,401 (9.4%), so it is concluded that replacing A aegypti by wMel-A aegypti is useful in reducing the frequency of dengue.

A study published on August 19 deals with one of the most frequent and disabling conditions out there. It’s about migraine. This is a headache of vascular origin and the sufferer frequently has a disabling headache, associated with an intense general malaise, nausea and with intolerance to light. In this work, the usefulness of a new drug known as atogepant, which is an antagonist of a receptor related to calcitonin, was tested. Adults with 4-14 migraine episodes per month were studied to determine whether atogepant given prophylactically (daily) can reduce the frequency of migraine attacks over a 12-week period. The result was that, although unspectacular, atogepant was helpful in reducing the frequency of attacks, with no major side effects, except for a slightly more frequent constipation than placebo.

Two papers published on November 4 have to do with a social aspect of medicine. The formula that is frequently used to estimate glomerular filtration rate (measure of kidney function) based on serum creatinine incorporates age and sex and, as it overestimates the result in the black population, it must incorporate this variable, which is more social. These formulas are necessary in daily clinical practice because measuring glomerular filtration is laborious and time consuming, so it cannot be done as a routine exam. The two studies show that using cystatin C, a low molecular weight protein in plasma, which functions as another marker of kidney function, eliminates the need to include the patient’s race, without overestimating glomerular filtration.

The rest of the works have to do with complex translational medicine issues with molecular treatments in inherited diseases such as sickle cell anemia or transthyretin amyloidosis, which are more complex to explain in a few words and of less interest to the general reader. such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, tuberculosis, COVID, kidney failure or migraine that are part of the commented works. The idea of ​​these lines was to show that medicine continues to advance on several fronts that include from molecular medicine to the social aspects of clinical practice. We trust that we will continue to see interesting advances during this year.