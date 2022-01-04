The 9 best series of 2021 (Part 3)

3. Scarlet Witch and Vision: To this day, the first of the Marvel multiverse series on Disney + is still the best of all released. Combining the classic style of sitcoms with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), tells the story Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two beings with superpowers who live an idyllic life on the outskirts of a city until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems.

2. The Beatles: Get Back: Where we put in value this authentic wonder of Peter Jackson. Documentary about The Beatles with numerous unpublished material that shows the cordiality, camaraderie and humor that reigned during the making of “Let It Be”, the legendary Beatles studio album, and their last live concert as a group, the unforgettable performance on the rooftop of Savile Row in London. Over 55 hours of previously unreleased material, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of audio recordings of the recording sessions for the album “Let It Be” have been collected that have been rarely heard. Courtesy of Disney +.

1. Mare of Easttown: We are not just talking about the best series of 2021. The fiction starring Kate Winslet is one of the best in television history. Modern masterpiece. Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart. How could it be otherwise, the HBO label (now HBO Max) makes the difference again.