The 2022 series

The television industry is a train that cannot stop and needs more and more gasoline to keep going. Many are the series channels and platforms already have in their portfolio to 2022, and few will be those that are remembered at the end of the year. In addition, very often, the real successes are those that nobody expects (see, The Squid Game). In any case, the agenda can already be filled with some titles that will arrive (pandemic through) in the next twelve months and that continue with some of the great trends that have emerged in recent years.

The great battle in television fiction will be fought this year between two great epic fantasy stories. The goal is the successor title to Game of Thrones. With a date set a year in advance, the Lord of the Rings series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 after the platform paid about $ 250 million to acquire the rights to adapt JRR Tolkien’s novels. and spent, supposedly, between 100 and 150 million dollars more in the production of the first season. For its part, The House of the Dragon will be the first fiction derived from Game of Thrones to see the light to tell the story of the Targaryens about 200 years before the events of the mother series.

From fantasy worlds to reality. One of the great trends of recent years is to look at authentic facts or characters, making good the saying that reality surpasses fiction. Pam & Tommy (February 2 on Disney +) will tell in eight chapters the story of the extremely popular sex video starring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the nineties. Shonda Rhimes’ new creation is Who is Anna? (February 11 on Netflix), starring Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, a wealthy German heiress who turned out to be a phony.

In Julia (HBO Max), Sarah Lancashire will play television chef Julia Child, who was brought to life by Meryl Streep in the film Julie & Julia. And David Simon will once again enter the underworld of Baltimore that he already traveled on The Wire to tell in We Own This City (HBO Max) the fabric of a criminal conspiracy in the city’s police department.

Coinciding with its 50th anniversary, the Watergate case will be the focus of both The White House Plumbers (HBO Max), with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and Gaslit (Starz), with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. The Lakers’ sporting exploits of the 1980s will be turned into a drama on HBO, and the story of the early months of the UK covid pandemic, with Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be a miniseries on Sky. Amanda Seyfried will take on the role of con artist Elizabeth Holmes on The Dropout (Hulu), while Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star in WeCrashed (Apple TV +), which will tell about the rise and fall of the WeWork company. There is also room for fictions based on gruesome real crimes. Love and Death will be David E. Kelley’s new production for HBO Max, about the murder with an ax of a woman by her best friend in 1980. The same platform will premiere The Staircase, based on the popular documentary series of the same name, now with Colin Firth playing writer Michael Peterson, accused of murdering his wife, played by Toni Collette.

If the list of television stories based on real events is not short, neither is that of those inspired by comics. The Peacemaker (January 13 on HBO Max) will be the first to arrive, with John Cena bringing back the character from The Suicide Squad. Disney + will be home to several of these productions, including Mrs. Marvel, featuring a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American heroine; Moon Knight, with a superhero with multiple personalities played by Oscar Isaac; and She-Hulk, with Tatiana Maslany as the Hulk’s super strength attorney. There will also be a Star Wars ration, with the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor, also for Disney +. As for another of the great trends in current television fiction, the adaptation of video games, its main representative this year will be Halo (Paramount +), which will come after many ups and downs in its production.