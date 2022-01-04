The 100 best video games in history, according to Japanese

Japan is home to some of the big companies related to videogames, such as Sony (PlayStation), Nintendo, Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, Sega, Bandai Namco, among other. That is why there is a great affinity to this industry, and of course, their point of view on which are the best video game titles.

That is why the Japanese television network TV Asahi was given the daunting task of surveying more than 50 thousand video game users, which determined in a count of 100 Titles, which they consider the best in history.

For you, what is the best video game ever? We leave you with the count carried out in Japan, where, unsurprisingly, companies such as Nintendo and Square Enix dominate.

What are the best 100 video games in history?

100. Person 3

99. Pokemon Platinum Version

98. Person 4

97. Super Mario World

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95. MOTHER

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93. Persona 5 Royal

92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

91. Street Fighter II

90. Final Fantasy VIII

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

86. Monster Hunter

85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation

84. Final Fantasy XI

83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

82. Legend of Mana

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

79. Metal Gear Solid

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban

77. Mario Kart Wii

76. Kirby Air Ride

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73. Gran Turismo 4

72. Kirby Super Star

71. Dr. Mario

70. Monster Hunter: World

69. Super Mario RPG

68. Pokemon X / Y

67. Bloodborne

66. Ghost of Tsushima

65. Suikoden

64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver

63. Final Fantasy III

62. Xevious

61. Super Smash Bros.

60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2

59. Dead by Daylight

58. Animal Crossing

57. Super Donkey Kong

56. Super Mario Galaxy

55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters

54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

53. Tales of the Abyss

52. The Legend of Zelda

51. Final Fantasy IV

50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire

49. Kingdom Hearts

48. NieR: Automata

47. Final Fantasy XIV

46. ​​Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online

43. Xenoblade

42. Person 5

41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!

40. Xenogears

39. Dark Souls III

38. Puyo Puyo

37. Final Fantasy IX

36. Pokemon Gold / Silver

35. Xenoblade 2

34. Final Fantasy V

33. Final Fantasy VI

32. Biohazard

31. Tactics Ogre

30. Apex Legends

29. Okami

28. MOTHER 2

27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

26. Pokemon Black / White

25. Tetris

24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21. Splatoon

20. Minecraft

19. Suikoden II

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16. Kingdom Hearts II

15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

14. Pokemon Sword / Shield

13. UNDERTALE

12. Super Mario Kart

11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

Nintendo and Square Enix, dominate Top 10

The great classic that revolutionized at the time of the NES and that was remastered for a better experience on the Super Nintendo takes a rocked tenth place in the count.

Of course, Square Enix’s RPG adventure could not be left out, a niche title in some parts of the world, but which is acclaimed in Japan.

The NES witnessed one of the greatest RPG titles in history: Chrono Trigger.

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The latest installment of Super Smash Bros became one of the most iconic, in large part thanks to the large number of fighters and polished gameplay of the classic that was born for the Nintendo 64.

6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

Dragon quest is another cult saga in Japan, so it is not surprising to see this classic on the NES within the count.

Nintendo’s well-known competitive video game, which is already awaiting its third release, is considered the fifth best game ever in Japan.

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

For many, known as ‘The game that saved 2020’, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was consolidated during the pandemic as the video game par excellence, being nominated as Game of the Year.

What many consider the great masterpiece of Square Enix, an epic odyssey and a title with which the saga would rank at the top of the world and which would mark the mythical first PlayStation, subsequently launching an acclaimed remake which marked 2020.

2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

The considered best title of Dragon quest by the Japanese, an adventure that was lived in the nineties for the Super Nintendo that remained for posterity as the second best video game in history.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In 2017 it came out, along with the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the first open world of the saga that fell in love with millions throughout the world and opened a debate about its possible superiority with the also classic revoltionary Ocarina of Time. Game of the Year 2017 and considered around the world as one of the best video games in history; and by the Japanese, the first.

This is why, through his Twitter account, Nintendo shared a few words from one of the biggest names in the company, Shigeru Miyamoto, promising to continue working to give the best to their players.

宮本 で す. 昨夜 に 放映 さ れ ま し た 「テ レ ビ ゲ ー ム 総 選 挙」 で は 数 多 く の 任天堂 タ イ ト ル に ご 投票 い た だ き, あ り が と う ご ざ い ま し た. 40 年 近 く 繰 り 返 し て き た ゲ ー ム 開 発 の そ れ ぞ れ の シ ー ン を 思 い 返 す 機会 に も な り ま し た.こ れ か ら も 皆 さ ま に 新 し い 体 験 を 届 け ら れ る ビ デ オ ゲ ー ム を 作 り 続 け ま す。 – 任天堂 株式会社 (@Nintendo) December 28, 2021

“This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for so many Nintendo games in the video game selection that aired last night. It is an opportunity to remember every moment of development for the past 40 years. We will continue creating video games that bring new experiences to all players “.

What would you add and what would you take away from this top?

