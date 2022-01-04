The 100 best video games in history, according to Japanese
Japan is home to some of the big companies related to videogames, such as Sony (PlayStation), Nintendo, Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, Sega, Bandai Namco, among other. That is why there is a great affinity to this industry, and of course, their point of view on which are the best video game titles.
That is why the Japanese television network TV Asahi was given the daunting task of surveying more than 50 thousand video game users, which determined in a count of 100 Titles, which they consider the best in history.
For you, what is the best video game ever? We leave you with the count carried out in Japan, where, unsurprisingly, companies such as Nintendo and Square Enix dominate.
What are the best 100 video games in history?
- 100. Person 3
- 99. Pokemon Platinum Version
- 98. Person 4
- 97. Super Mario World
- 96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- 95. MOTHER
- 94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- 93. Persona 5 Royal
- 92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
- 91. Street Fighter II
- 90. Final Fantasy VIII
- 89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- 87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- 86. Monster Hunter
- 85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
- 84. Final Fantasy XI
- 83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
- 82. Legend of Mana
- 81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
- 80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 79. Metal Gear Solid
- 78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
- 77. Mario Kart Wii
- 76. Kirby Air Ride
- 75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
- 74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- 73. Gran Turismo 4
- 72. Kirby Super Star
- 71. Dr. Mario
- 70. Monster Hunter: World
- 69. Super Mario RPG
- 68. Pokemon X / Y
- 67. Bloodborne
- 66. Ghost of Tsushima
- 65. Suikoden
- 64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
- 63. Final Fantasy III
- 62. Xevious
- 61. Super Smash Bros.
- 60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
- 59. Dead by Daylight
- 58. Animal Crossing
- 57. Super Donkey Kong
- 56. Super Mario Galaxy
- 55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
- 54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- 53. Tales of the Abyss
- 52. The Legend of Zelda
- 51. Final Fantasy IV
- 50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
- 49. Kingdom Hearts
- 48. NieR: Automata
- 47. Final Fantasy XIV
- 46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- 45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- 44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
- 43. Xenoblade
- 42. Person 5
- 41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 40. Xenogears
- 39. Dark Souls III
- 38. Puyo Puyo
- 37. Final Fantasy IX
- 36. Pokemon Gold / Silver
- 35. Xenoblade 2
- 34. Final Fantasy V
- 33. Final Fantasy VI
- 32. Biohazard
- 31. Tactics Ogre
- 30. Apex Legends
- 29. Okami
- 28. MOTHER 2
- 27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- 26. Pokemon Black / White
- 25. Tetris
- 24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
- 23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- 22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- 21. Splatoon
- 20. Minecraft
- 19. Suikoden II
- 18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 16. Kingdom Hearts II
- 15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
- 14. Pokemon Sword / Shield
- 13. UNDERTALE
- 12. Super Mario Kart
- 11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
Nintendo and Square Enix, dominate Top 10
The great classic that revolutionized at the time of the NES and that was remastered for a better experience on the Super Nintendo takes a rocked tenth place in the count.
Of course, Square Enix’s RPG adventure could not be left out, a niche title in some parts of the world, but which is acclaimed in Japan.
The NES witnessed one of the greatest RPG titles in history: Chrono Trigger.
- 7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The latest installment of Super Smash Bros became one of the most iconic, in large part thanks to the large number of fighters and polished gameplay of the classic that was born for the Nintendo 64.
- 6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
Dragon quest is another cult saga in Japan, so it is not surprising to see this classic on the NES within the count.
Nintendo’s well-known competitive video game, which is already awaiting its third release, is considered the fifth best game ever in Japan.
- 4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
For many, known as ‘The game that saved 2020’, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was consolidated during the pandemic as the video game par excellence, being nominated as Game of the Year.
What many consider the great masterpiece of Square Enix, an epic odyssey and a title with which the saga would rank at the top of the world and which would mark the mythical first PlayStation, subsequently launching an acclaimed remake which marked 2020.
- 2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
The considered best title of Dragon quest by the Japanese, an adventure that was lived in the nineties for the Super Nintendo that remained for posterity as the second best video game in history.
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
In 2017 it came out, along with the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the first open world of the saga that fell in love with millions throughout the world and opened a debate about its possible superiority with the also classic revoltionary Ocarina of Time. Game of the Year 2017 and considered around the world as one of the best video games in history; and by the Japanese, the first.
This is why, through his Twitter account, Nintendo shared a few words from one of the biggest names in the company, Shigeru Miyamoto, promising to continue working to give the best to their players.
宮本 で す. 昨夜 に 放映 さ れ ま し た 「テ レ ビ ゲ ー ム 総 選 挙」 で は 数 多 く の 任天堂 タ イ ト ル に ご 投票 い た だ き, あ り が と う ご ざ い ま し た. 40 年 近 く 繰 り 返 し て き た ゲ ー ム 開 発 の そ れ ぞ れ の シ ー ン を 思 い 返 す 機会 に も な り ま し た.こ れ か ら も 皆 さ ま に 新 し い 体 験 を 届 け ら れ る ビ デ オ ゲ ー ム を 作 り 続 け ま す。
“This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for so many Nintendo games in the video game selection that aired last night. It is an opportunity to remember every moment of development for the past 40 years. We will continue creating video games that bring new experiences to all players “.
What would you add and what would you take away from this top?
