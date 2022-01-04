Superheroes do not rest and DC goes with everything this 2022

By Luis Soriano

This year DC Comics will continue to expand its multiverse, series and movies will be the watershed that continues to open infinite doors, but the first film adaptation of an event that can regulate all these lines and mix them into one will also be made.

“PEACEMAKER”

John Cena reprises the role of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker. This series will take place after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021) and will show the past, history and motives of this man who brings peace at any cost.

It will premiere this January 13, on the platform of streaming HBO Max.

“BLACK ADAM”

The antagonist of Shazam, Black adam, will arrive in 2022 with his solo tape; the character will be played by Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).

The plot will count as Black adam he will become a villain and it will take place in ancient Egypt; will also have the appearance of the Justice Society of America, made by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo).

“THE FLASH”

The first film adaptation of the super sprinter, Flash, will also arrive this year, under the premise of Flashpoint, one of the multiverse events of DC Comics to rearrange and simplify its plots in the comics.

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti – who directed Item (2017) e It Chapter 2 (2019) and Mother (2013) -. They will also be part of the plot Batman by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, as well as an alternate version of Barry Allen / Flash (Ezra Miller).

“AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM”

The sequel to Aquaman is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022, at the moment the story that will tell the King of the Oceans.

They return to the film Mere (Amber Heard), Vulko (Willem Dafoe), Black Blanket (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Orm / Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman); also returns in the direction, James Wan – director of Aquaman, The Conjuring, Insidious and recently Evil one-.

“THE BATMAN”

The new version of Dark Knight, being personified on this occasion by the Englishman Robert Pattison, will hit theaters on March 4 and with it the story of the first years of the vigilante vigilante will be told.

In this adventure they will also appear Catwoman / Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Edward Nigma / The Riddler (Paul Dano), Oswald Cobbelpot / The Penguin (Collin Farrell), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

The story will focus on the second year of Batman fighting crime and mafias that are heavily rooted in Gotham cityThanks to this, he will enter a puzzle that will involve all the most powerful families in the city.