“Spanish cinema is profitable”

José María Flores, film director and scriptwriter, has been selected by the Forbes magazine between the 50 most talented Spaniards. A list in which the young filmmaker appears selected along with personalities from the world of cinema such as Pedro Almodóvar, Jonás Trueba or Antonio Banderas; and from other areas such as sports or culture, in which figures such as Rafael Nadal or Rosalia.

Flores is born in Madrid with Extremadura roots. With his latest short film, ‘La Fièvrè’, It has garnered numerous selections at prestigious national and international festivals and events. ‘La Fièvre’ stars the actor Alberto Amarilla, nominated for the Goya Awards.

Among other awards, ‘La Fièvre’ won an award in the Queens World Film Festival in New York, and a Gold ‘Remi’ in the category of dramatic short film in the iconic WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, through which filmmakers such as John Lee Hancock, Steven Spielberg, the cohen brothers or Ang Lee.

As an incipient promise of the seventh art in Spain, we spoke with José María Flores about his recent successes, his vision of Spanish cinema and even how similar it ends up being to obtain financing for a film project or a startup.

What have you done in recent times to be recognized as one of the 50 most talented Spaniards?

The truth is that this recognition has been a joy. And it has to do with the last short film that I wrote and directed and that we shot. The whole process should have started two or three years ago. This short film had and continues to have quite a good run in Spain, but especially abroad. And more specifically, in the US There he has had a lot of selections and awards. Specifically, in a couple of quite important festivals. One in New York, at the Queens World Film Festival, and another in Houston, at WorldFest-Houston, which is one of the oldest festivals in the world and Spielbergs, the Cohen and figures of this type have passed through there.

I think the recognition comes out there. By this means of having been quite awarded abroad. I did not expect it, but go ahead with it and very happy.

Why do you think your short has been so successful abroad compared to the success it could have in Spain?

In Spain he has also had national teams and others. It is true that, in comparison, and being a Spanish short, it is curious. Honestly, I don’t know. It is true that it is a bilingual short. Half of the short film is in French. Maybe he went that way.

But, honestly, I don’t have a reason why he has succeeded more in the US He has suddenly made himself loved there, I don’t know why. Perhaps there is a certain type of aesthetics in the short film, a certain type of aesthetic aspiration that draws a lot of attention there. A very careful photograph, very colorful, has a certain point of fantasy… But I’m wondering. You let the baby go and you never know where it will go.

“Setting up a production of this type has a lot to do with setting up a startup”

What projects do you have ahead?

I have a big short film, which among the team we say is a small blockbuster. There are many extras, a traffic accident … It is quite big and we shoot it already if the covid allows it. It’s called ‘The Committee’ and it’s a mix between musical and science fiction.

And I am also with what is going to be my first feature film, which I am finishing the script. It’s called ‘Bad Winter’. Almost all my stories are usually traditional stories, normal, but they always have a magic point. In this I am looking for financing and a producer.

Since we were talking at a business level, setting up a production of this type has a lot to do with setting up a startup. The steps are super similar. You have to have the idea; then do a ‘pitch’ to raise financing, talent, equipment … With the difference that works like this tend to be much more condensed over time than it can be to develop a larger company. For better and for worse, cinema has this mix of business and art. It has an industrial part that other arts have less.

How do you get funding to carry out film projects if you don’t already have a big name in the industry?

There are many models. In each country, in the United States, financing is always practically private; in Europe it is usually a more mixed model. Indeed, when you are not in the spotlight, let’s say you have a difficult entry threshold because cinema requires some investment and it is not easy. How do you do it? Freehand. Very similar to when you set up a startup. Your bargaining chip is the idea.

You are going to ‘pitch’ for the producers to invest. And with equal talent, you have to have an idea powerful enough for talented people to want to mess with you. Once you show that you manage that investment well and that you make a quality product, it is much easier. You hear a lot ‘it’s that the same people always make movies.’ Makes sense. If you have already shown two and three times that you have managed such large teams well, that you have been able to manage that investment, that you have made a quality product … It will be much easier for people to trust you. That is why the beginnings are hard in that sense, but it can be done.

“Spanish cinema is profitable today”

Should the Spanish film industry aspire to be profitable? Could it survive without public endorsement, or should the goal be purely artistic rather than economic?

I think there are many ideological interests on this issue, on the one hand, on the other … From my own experience, I believe that it is profitable today. There are films that are not profitable, but it is more than supplemented by those that are.

In France, cinema is promoted a lot because they know that it makes a country brand, a cultural brand … And if you do the big account, let’s say, it comes out positive.

In the end, what we creators want is to tell the stories and for them to reach people and for people to consume them and for that to have a return, because we want to continue doing things and in the end the public is intelligent and consumes what they like.

On the other hand, now in Spain is the world of series. The country is being a quite important nerve center in Europe. Many shootings come here because of the weather, because of the mountains and a few kilometers to have a beach … And those productions leave money and leave jobs.

Will the future of Spanish cinema be more similar to the North American or continue to maintain its European essence? Great successes of recent years, such as La Isla Minimima or La Casa de Papel, seem to have been directed more towards the first option.

There is everything and that there is everything is fine. As a consumer, I enjoy a Spielberg movie ‘popcorn’ and I enjoy something more intimate. I think there is an audience for everything and that it is good that there is.

High quality things are being done. La Casa de Papel, one of the most watched series, world top, the example of the Minimal Island … A lot of audiovisual content is being made that is being seen all over the world. Things are being done well, beyond what we can say.

And I don’t know if it has so much to do with them being more ‘indie’ or more ‘mainstream’ songs, because there is an audience for everything, but with quality things being done.