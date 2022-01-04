Solana, Shiba Inu, MANA Price Analysis: Jan 02

With Bitcoin still struggling to break through its immediate resistance at the $ 47,900 level, the overall sentiment did not show a bullish tilt.

Solana fell below its short-term Control Point, while the Shiba Inu bulls still needed a sustained close above its 50% Fibonacci support. Decentraland, on the other hand, gave off mixed signals.

Solana (SOL)

The reverse head-and-shoulders breakout stopped at the month-long resistance near the $ 203 mark. Since then, SOL has retraced by more than 18.5% until it reached its two-week low on December 31.

After losing the 23.6%, 38.2% of the Fibonacci supports, the price action fell below its Control Point (red) at the $ 180 level. Also, the breakout of the descending wedge stopped at the level. above that acted as immediate resistance.

Regardless of the pullback, the bulls have secured the 61.8% Fibonacci support near the $ 167 level for a while.

At press time, the alt was trading at 175.85. The RSI was just below the midline after failing to stay above the 50 mark. Also the DMI showed bearish vigor. But nevertheless, Press the moment indicator a phase of low volatility shone.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

After a substantial selloff on Dec. 28, the SHIB bulls flipped the nine-week $ 0.000035 life support to immediate resistance.

After finding long-term support at the $ 0.000029 level, SHIB grew exponentially in a rising wedge. As a result, price action jumped 39.12% from this level and reached its three-week high on December 24.

Now, the $ 0.00003408 level showed strong resistance as the price action took a pullback after testing it several times over the past week. SHIB needed a sustained close above its 50% Fibonacci support to confirm the strength of the falling wedge breakout.

At press time, SHIB was trading at $ 0.00003395. The RSI swung near the 45 mark. Also, the DMI favored sellers while the OBV they marked higher valleys and peaks in the last two days.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA halted its sharp decline at its month-long support at the $ 3.02 mark. As the price rebounded from this level, it oscillated in an ascending channel for almost ten days until it broke above the $ 3.6 mark.

The alt marked a 16.94% retracement after hitting its three-week high on December 27. With this drop, MANA fell below its 20-50-200 SMA. The immediate test point for the bulls was now near the 20 SMA (red) at the $ 3.3 mark. On its 4-hour chart, the alt marked a symmetrical triangle for the past few days.

At press time, MANA was trading at $ 3.3116. The RSI showed a bearish bias, but managed to break resistance at the 42 mark. The OBV represented an increase in buying pressure. But Volume oscillator It has been in a downtrend, hinting at a weak bullish move.

This is a machine translation of our English version.