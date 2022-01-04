Soccer player Marcos Menaldo dies in training

Football player Marcos Menaldo, of the Marquense club of the first division, the second in hierarchy of the Guatemalan soccer, died this Monday after fainting in a training session for his team, as confirmed by several sources.

Menaldo, who turned 25 last December, died after being transferred to a hospital after fainting in his team’s first practice of the year, according to local media and people close to the family.

The athlete worked as a central defender and was part of the title recently won by Marquense as champion of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the first division of Guatemalan football.

Menaldo celebrated the title obtained with a shirt of a murdered relative in 2005, according to a publication in the morning Free Press.

The trajectory of Marcos Menaldo

The footballer joined the Marquense in 2018 after preparing for three years in Barcelona, although he had already played in his childhood with the lower divisions of the team currently directed by the Guatemalan coach Joaquín Álvarez.

El Marquense, a club in the department of San Marcos, located about 250 kilometers west of Guatemala City, is currently seeking to return to the Major League, the highest category of football in the Central American country that yesterday crowned Malacateco as its new champion.

What did Marcos Menaldo die of?

The circumstances in which Menaldo died have not been disclosed by his club, which He has not confirmed his death either. However, local media indicated that the soccer player fainted during training at the Marquesa de la Ensenada stadium in San Marcos.

In 2004, the Guatemalan goalkeeper Dany Ortiz died after colliding with another footballer during a meeting at the Municipal, a club he defended, and Comunicaciones, in the Guatemalan soccer classic.

Another Municipal footballer, Johnny aldana, also died during 2001 in a training session for the Guatemala City team, when a movable goal fell on him.

EFE