So yes! NFT enthusiast gives away $ 10,000 USD to user who does not trust them

NFT, Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, are concepts that have become common in recent years in the face of what is a nascent, and rising, sector of operations that involve content and digital media and that can be transformed into real money. However, at the moment what is in vogue is NFTs and the heated debate between enthusiasts and those who consider it a scam or something harmful. However, it cannot be denied that this trend has its peculiarities that go out of the norm and a discussion on social networks showed it.

$ 10,000 given away to end a discussion about NFTs?

NFTs and their integration into different sectors have divided opinion and sparked all kinds of debates. One of them took place on Twitter between an enthusiast and another who considered them as something harmful to video games. The user @Cobie was in favor of the NFTs and at one point he found an argument against and criticism from the user @EFillae, who said he was fed up with the fans of this type of digital operations wanting to impose their scene on all parts, just as with pyramid schemes.

@Cobie’s response was unexpected as he assured his critic that he would deposit the equivalent of $ 10,000 USD in Ethereum if he bought an NFT, this to show him that it can be a great deal. To bolster his stance, the NFT enthusiast immediately deposited $ 1000 for @EFillae to purchase his first NFT and even recommended a site where he would also support small artists.

The Twitter user, without seeing a single penny of his money compromised, proceeded to buy the NFT and after showing it he immediately obtained a transfer in Ethereum equivalent to $ 10,000 USD.

Finally, this NFT enthusiast posted on his account that the benefits of NFTs are still subject to question and only time will tell if it is a business option or not. However, what he has done with them and cryptocurrencies has been enough to try to prove his point by giving away thousands of dollars to end a discussion on social networks, although you never know, it could well be a current version of the classic performance between a merolico and his respective drainer.

Video: BITS – NFT Plague Could Ruin Video Games

