Shiloh Pitt’s first film role

Check out how was the film debut of Shiloh Pitt, the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are two of the most successful and sought-after actors in Hollywood. Before divorcing, the couple was a favorite in show business, so their separation divided opinions, even among their six children: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Unlike their parents, boys have stayed away from the art world, having been homeschooled for much of their lives; Brad and Angelina’s children take math, language, reading and science classes, as well as some sports and arts activities.

This was Shiloh Pitt’s film debut

While the best of the siblings, Vivienne, appeared in Maleficent As the younger version of Aurora, the character played by Elle Fanning, Shiloh has also had a brief involvement in film.

The curious Case of Benjamin Button

Although Shiloh is not currently involved in the artistic world, it was at the age of two that she made her film debut as Caroline Muller. The young woman had an uncredited role in the film The curious case of Benjamin Button, which starred her father, Brad Pitt.

Kung Fu Panda

Also Shiloh lent her voice to bring Shuai Shuai to life in Kung Fu Panda 3 , in 2016. His brothers also participated in this fun dubbing project.

Would you like Shiloh to follow in her parents’ footsteps and get involved in the art world?

