Sharpen your face and look beautiful without contouring: 4 haircuts for a round face

Who have the more rounded face we know that a haircut can make all the difference for soften our features or end in disaster by highlight the cheeks even more. If you are already tired of failed experiments, sharpen your face and look beautiful without contouring: 4 haircuts for round faces.

How to know the shape of my face?

Round, oval, heart-shaped or square, know what is the shape of our face It seems not to be of much importance, however, it helps us to choose most flattering haircuts for “Sculpt” the face without using a lot of makeup or take a few years off of us.

Identify the shape of our face it’s easier than you think, pay close attention because maybe that fringe that you always wear does not flatter you as much as you thought… Stand in front of the mirror, collect your hair back and with a down contour the shape of your face.

Round face: the length and width of the face are equal, there are no very marked features, since practically all the features are rounded.

Famous like Selena Gómez, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Olsen, Kristen Dunst or Sarah Hyland, they know how to harmonize their features to give a surprising twist to their looks.

Photo: Getty Images

You may also be interested in: Hide gray hair without retouching: 4 hair dyes to avoid damaging your beautiful hair

Face of heart: It is characterized by the fact that the upper part of the face is wider, both the forehead and the cheekbones, however, the jaw is narrower. Rihanna, Shakira or Jenifer Love Hewitt they are some famous with this type of face.

Oval face: has well-balanced proportions, is considered one of the most harmonious and perfect faces, Beyoncé It is a clear example of the oval shape on the face.

Square face: It is a more angular and well marked face, especially in the mailar area, the forehead and jaw have similarity, for example, the shape of the face of Demi Moore or Khloe Kardashian it is more square.

Photo: Getty Images

Diamond face: the cheekbones are usually more prominent, even wider than the forehead and jaw, on the other hand, the chin area is more marked. Halle Berry, Anna Kendrick or Taylor Swift they have this face shape.

On the other hand, many times the face can look rounder than it really is, due to a accumulation of adipose tissue that is deposited in unwanted areas such as cheeks, double chin, under the chin or neck or even by el Cushing’s syndrome, because one of his symptoms is the famous “moon face”, according specialists from the Mayo Clinic Medical Institute.

What haircuts favor round faces?

If you want Change of look for highlight your natural beauty, We share some options that will surely be adapted to the needs of your hair and will favor your beautiful features, I am sure you will love them.

Shaggy cut for round face

This style that took the 90’s by storm returned to become one of the favorite trends for both curly manes as for those of us who have a more rounded face, looks beautiful with shorter than normal baby bangs or curtain bangs, that is, a little shorter in the center and longer on the sides.

Photo: Getty Images

Asymmetric cut for round face

This type of style will undoubtedly take a few years off your mind, as it is characterized by provide a more youthful appearance. You achieve this by trimming the back part more so that the front part is longer and there is a diagonal line in your marked profile.

If your hair is curly, I recommend wearing it slightly above your shouldersRemember that the curl tends to shrink once it is dry.

Photo: Getty Images

Midi bob with fringed bangs for a round face

I’m sure you will love this type of cut, since at add a fringed bangs from the ends or curtain fringe, you will make your rounded features appear less prominent, you will subtly hide your cheeks at the same time that you will look younger.

Photo: Getty Images

Layers of long hair for a round face

If you have XL hair and you don’t want to lose that long “Rapunzel”, then medium to spike layers are ideal for you because You will outline your jaw and soften your face without having to lose a lot of hair because of the scissors.

Which one do you like the most? Take screenshot and show your next makeover to your trusted stylistI’m sure you will look beautiful and you won’t have to juggle contouring for a sharper face. You will love the result on your hair!

Don’t forget to save this pin in Pinterest