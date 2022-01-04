Shangay 2021: we review our covers and exclusive reports

After a very complicated 2020, we had to get used to life – and journalism – in times of pandemic. The support of our readers and advertisers was key to celebrating what 2021 has meant for Shanghai. A year in which we were able to continue informing about the topics that have always interested us, related to culture, LGTBIQ + social reality, trends and leisure. Lands that, like our magazine, have known how to adapt to a new reality that does not always make it easy for us. The “safe culture” It has proven to be here to stay, and thanks to this we were able to dedicate covers to film, opera and theater premieres. Without forgetting pop music, which has also set an example when it comes to reinventing itself and continuing to make life happy live. Related





Defenders of LGTBIQ + rights and the crowned queen of that phenomenon called Drag Race Spain They also appeared on our cover last year. One more example of the diversity for which we always bet, and of the importance we give to the visibility of all kinds of people in the group, who contribute with their discourse and / or their art so that we live in a better and more inclusive world. This is how we will continue in 2022, eager to continue informing and entertaining.

A year full of reports

Candela Peña, Álvaro Cervantes and Ricardo Gómez, Ana Milan, Samantha Hudson, …

In 2021 we have filled the numbers of our magazine with numerous reports with some of the most relevant artists of music, film, television and culture of our country. We have bet on some of the best national series such as El Cid Y Iron, Interviewing Jaime Lorente Y Candela Peña, respectively.





We have also had on the cover some of the most relevant films of the year, such as the Oscar winner, Nomadland, the incredible Cruella with Emma Stone or the most recent of all, the new version of West side story, brought to the big screen by Steven Spielberg.

We love musicals, that’s why we have also supported important productions such as Kinky Boots or Tub, the musical of Tina Turner with funniest reports. And, of course, another year we have accompanied the Royal Theatre and its impressive programming. We cannot fail to mention the cover we made to the first winner of Drag Race Spain, Carmen farala, which will surely go down in the history of the magazine.

In all these productions, and those that are to come, we are committed to showing and celebrating diversity with our protagonists, as we did in the reports for el ‘Fathers Day’ and the ‘Mother’s day’, where we reflect ‘our’ types of family … In these pages, we remind you of some. A job that we will continue in 2022 with new reports… and surprises.





The most traveling magazine

It has been almost a necessity. After a year in which travel was impossible except in cases of first necessity, 2021 gave us the opportunity to recover the possibility of making all those pending and accumulated getaways that 2020 denied us. So true to your quote Shanghai voyager He went out with each station, proposing destinations and safe plans for the LGTBIQ + tourist.

Security against both covid and LGTBIphobia, which are basic. Copenhagen WorldPride He managed to get ahead successfully thanks to the efforts of a great organizational team, and we were there to see how well the Danish capital adapted to the new normal. We were in Majorca to discover the many options it offers, not only in the summer season. We accompany Oriol Pàmies to Mexico, and we let ourselves fall in love with a country whose tourist offer is almost endless. And in Gran canaria We verify that the island has a capacity for fascination that is not exhausted.

Return to travel

In 2021 we traveled again. The pandemic has made things even more complicated, but it has not taken away our desire to continue discovering new places or revisiting our favorite destinations. Like the Canary Islands, which are always a most accessible option and always synonymous with good vacations.

There we were, in the middle of January while Filomena was doing his thing on the peninsula, behind three friends who went to Lanzarote to live a unique experience in one of the most fascinating islands of the archipelago – thank you, always, Cesar Manrique-.

And with the Canarian dancer Javy martin we discovered your island, Gran canaria, in a new way. That not only of Maspalomas, its dunes and its Yumbo live LGTBIQ + tourism …

And it is that tourism is one of the pillars of the post-covid economic recovery. Therefore, together with the minister Reyes Maroto, we participated in a presentation on the change of tourist model in Fitur 2021.

In Mallorca they know this well, and are already betting on the LGTBIQ + segment with a strategic plan led by Queer Destinations. The cover of the summer Shangay Voyager was precisely Mallorca. We were there, together with his Tourism Minister, Andreu Serra, presenting our summer edition.