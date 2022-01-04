Series that we will see in 2022

With a barrage of stories based on true events and two epic fantasy blockbusters, television fiction faces another year with runaway production.

The television industry is a train that cannot stop and needs more and more gasoline to keep going. Many are the series that the channels and platforms already have in their portfolio for 2022, and few will be the ones that will be remembered at the end of the year. In addition, very often, the true successes are those that nobody expects (see, The Squid Game). In any case, the agenda can already be filled with some titles that will arrive (pandemic through) in the next twelve months and that continue with some of the great trends that have emerged in recent years.

The great battle in television fiction will be fought this year between two great epic fantasy stories. The goal is the title of successor to Game of Thrones. With a date set one year in advance, the series on The Lord of the rings It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 after the platform paid about $ 250 million to acquire the rights to adapt JRR Tolkien’s novels and allegedly spent between $ 100 and $ 150 million more to produce the the first season. For its part, The dragon house will be the first fiction derived from Game of Thrones in seeing the light to tell the story of the Targaryens some 200 years before the events of the mother series.

From fantasy worlds to reality. One of the great trends of recent years is to look at authentic facts or characters, making good the saying that reality surpasses fiction. Pam & Tommy (February 2 on Disney +) will tell in eight chapters the story of the extremely popular sex video starring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the nineties. Shonda Rhimes’ new creation is Who is Anna? (February 11 on Netflix), starring Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, a wealthy German heiress who turned out to be a phony. In Julia (HBO Max), Sarah Lancashire to play TV chef Julia Child, who was brought to life by Meryl Streep in the film. Julie & Julia. And David Simon will once again enter the underworld of Baltimore that he already traveled in The Wire to count on We Own This City (HBO Max) the fabric of a criminal conspiracy in the city police department.

Coinciding with its 50th anniversary, the Watergate affair will be the focus of both The White House Plumbers (HBO Max), with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, as of Gaslit (Starz), with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. The Lakers’ sporting exploits of the 1980s will be turned into a drama on HBO, and the story of the early months of the UK covid pandemic, with Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be a miniseries on Sky. Amanda Seyfried to take on the role of con artist Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout (Hulu), while Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star in WeCrashed (Apple TV +), which will tell the rise and fall of the WeWork company. There is also room for fictions based on gruesome real crimes. Love and death It will be David E. Kelley’s new production for HBO Max, about the murder with an ax of a woman by her best friend in 1980. The same platform will premiere The Staircase, based on the popular documentary series of the same name, now with Colin Firth playing the writer Michael Peterson, accused of murdering his wife, played by Toni Collette.

The list of television stories based on real events is not short, nor is that of those inspired by comics. The peacemaker (January 13 on HBO Max) will be the first to arrive, with John Cena recovering the character of Suicide squad. Disney + will be home to several of these productions, such as Mrs. Marvel, with a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American heroine; Moon knight, with a superhero with multiple personalities played by Oscar Isaac; Y She-hulk, with Tatiana Maslany as the Hulk’s super strength attorney. There will also be a Star Wars ration, with the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi portrayed by Ewan McGregor, also for Disney +. As for another of the great trends in current television fiction, the adaptation of video games, its main representative this year will be Halo (Paramount +), which will come after many ups and downs in its production.

The inevitable nostalgia will be present in the form of a revision of iconic titles of the last decades. Bel-Air (Peacock) proposes a dramatic version of the story that Will Smith starred in in the nineties in the form of a comedy. How i met your father (Hulu) turn around how I Met Your Mother, now with a woman, Hilary Duff, as the protagonist. Willow (Disney +) will serve as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same title. And Tim Burton will direct the mystery comedy Wednesday (Netflix), with Wednesday Addams as the protagonist, with Jenna Ortega as the young woman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother Morticia.

More books will be serialized, such as Conversation with Friends, Tokyo Vice or Dark Winds. And there will also be comedies with an original twist, like the mystery story with a different point of view in each chapter. The Afterparty (Apple TV +), fiction directed by Ben Stiller Separation (Apple TV +), about some employees undergoing a surgical procedure that allows them to completely separate their memories of the work and personal sphere, or the animated comedy created by Dan Harmon and set in ancient Greece Krapopolis (Fox).

The Spanish vintage also already has an arsenal of titles ready to see the light throughout this year. Movistar + has already set a date for thriller Everyone lies (January 28), in February the comedy will be released We apologize for the inconveniences, and in the following months it will be the turn of Rapa, From creators of Iron; The inmortal, with the history of Los Miami, and the dystopia of Blackout. HBO Max keeps in the bedroom Garcia! another national contribution to the trend of comic adaptations. Amazon Prime Video will tell the story of the narco-submarine captured in Galicia in 2019 in the miniseries Operation Oil Spill, which opens in February. Among Netflix’s bets are the first series by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, The ones in the last row, and in Atresplayer Premium highlights, among others, Age of anger, adaptation of the homonymous novel.

All these novelties will try to gain the attention of the spectator in a panorama in which many other titles will return with the advantage of having already done that work. One of the most anticipated returns is that of the Danish political drama Borgen, whose fourth season can be seen on Netflix. That same platform will host new deliveries of heavyweights such as The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things Y The Bridgertons, all planned for this year. Youth drama Euphoria It will be one of the first comebacks this year and its second season begins on HBO Max on January 10. Until February 18 we will have to wait for the new adventures of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. Atlanta, Better Call Saul, The Boys Y Outlander are other titles of which new episodes will be seen in a new year in which, of course, the shortage of series will not be a problem.