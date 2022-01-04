Science against the show

Don’t look up (in Spain, Don’t look up) is the fashion movie. I’ve seen it only once but I don’t think seeing it again would change my opinion. Among the many criticisms, favorable and unfavorable, that this film has received, I will highlight only one: the short article “I am a scientist and ‘Don’t look up’ reflects the madness that I see every day” (Peter Kalmus, eldiario.es, 30.XII.2021) As I have found it substantial and because summaries tend to be more significant than speeches, I will reproduce part of the synopsis that makes the cinematographic phenomenon of the year:

“The president (MerylStreep), who is glad to hear that, technically, it is not 100% sure that the comet will hit the Earth. Weighing the electoral strategy over the fate of the planet, he decides to “wait and evaluate.” In desperation, the scientists then turn to a national morning television program, but the presenters play down his warning (which is also overshadowed by the news of the separation of two celebrities). “

In my opinion, I understand the barriers that journalism has imposed on Kalmus but, despite them, I maintain that the President does not put her elections and the fate of the planet on the same scale for the simple reason that, for her, destiny Earth is a by-product of the outcome of your choices – in fact, you don’t even weigh both factors on the same level. On the other hand, deciding in 20 minutes – the time of the audience that, as generously as it has implausibly granted to the scientists – that it will ‘wait and evaluate’ is the automatic reaction of the Mighty One to any report, be it relevant or trivial. The power it is there, a calculator that selects your Big data randomly and that, within that hodgepodge, he chooses from the short-term data he prefers without feeling obliged to review them before executing them.

We continue with Kalmus but skipping to his final paragraph: the film “comically describes how difficult it is to break down the prevailing norms.” Another equally circumstantial objection: not exactly dear scientist, the written norms are absolutely eutopian blissful hypocrisies that would be salvific … if they were observed even in a minimal degree. The difficult thing is to break the credulity, interested and / or psychopathically stupid, of the mob which, in effect, would mean a sociocultural turning point. Kalmas ends his article by throwing stones against his empirical roof – verified data – with a pessimistic opinion whose last hope would be in the liberating role of fiction: “More and better data will not catalyze this sociocultural tipping point, but more and better stories could. ”

Years ago, I saw Peckinpah’s movie in Paris The wild bunch (Wild group in 1969 Spain) Upon returning to Madrid, I was surprised that my friends were unanimous in understanding it as an attack on the Vietnam War, a conclusion that I had not heard in France, then a country even more opposed than Spain to that war. Since then, I have been interested in observing the ‘national’ reactions to any phenomenon, a mania that is facilitated by the Internet but that, simultaneously, is impoverished since, with its horrifying homogenizing power, the Internet blurs and even denies differences. Perpetrated this digression, which I hope will be forgiven me, I will continue with some comments about the movie of yore:

In the first place, it seemed to me to observe that, in Spain, Don’t look up it is seen mostly as a warning against climate change denial. I have read a few reviews in other languages ​​but, despite this shortage and going back to The wild bunch, I am suspicious that not all countries have seen it from that point of view. At bottom, it is comparatism of little sustenance so I continue.

a) President Janie Orlean’s half-humorous Chief of Staff is her son Jason – we’ll see him again. In a so-called republican country but dominated by dynasties (Rockefeller, Kennedy, Bush), the nepotism reflected in the film is really realistic. Here there is no satire but historical memory.

b) the grizzled, handsome billionaire donor who urges the President to pulverize the comet following her own plan to guide it to a safe landing, is identified as Elon Musk but I see it as a synthesis of that visionary and the once infamous Jeffrey Epstein -The pedophile buddy of the royals who committed suicide (¿) in his cell. We are not interested in knowing Musk’s sexual habits but it is to be suspected that a rich man who does not pay taxes will have some other unspeakable hobby.

c) Musk-Epstein’s argument that convinces the President is based on a sort of sidereal extractivism: as it is assumed (without empirical basis) that the comet is very rich in very valuable minerals, the occasion is painted bald to pulverize it and take advantage of it on Earth. Here there is no historical memory and no sex-monetary confusion. Here what there is is that pure and hard actuality that promotes ‘the Conquest of Space’ – the most inhuman waste among the innumerable waste of Power.

d) even more truthful, if possible, is the television program astronomers turn to, desperate to find that the White House ignores them. Once again, it is not cartoonish that that show laughs at them but pure and bloody realism. He does not exaggerate the movie since emptiness is the core and raison d’être of televised garbage. What’s more, it even seems to me that the film is condescending to the show because it laughs at the dedicated scientists but does not come to discredit them live – who would be surprised if the Berlusconis on duty had not set them up with deniers in bikini? But the Berluscos know that the slightest meaning damages the trifle. Therefore, nothing better than ending any unborn debate with this movie phrase: “The end is near. Will there be SuperBowl?”.

And now I will continue with some generalities. As those who have seen this movie recently will recall, the above sequences all occur in Part One. Right, so I’ll say it loud and clear and scratch: Part Two is infamous, infectious, tearful, routine, and ultimately absolutely ridiculous. It falls from the idiocy of embedding an unlikely episode – the scientist making out with a pot kid – to a final ‘Christmas’ scene that we would have preferred to Godzilla. If anything, it would only save the fleeting episode in which the son Jason is forgotten by his mother when the bosses escape in a space vehicle. If we manage to avoid the ophthalmic pain caused by the cryogenic rocket, we are facing a toned down nepotism according to which inheritance in the USA is not totally genetic – as occurs in monarchies – but with utilitarian overtones.

Going back to Kalmus when he wonders how Humanity would respond to an exterminating comet. To this slip – perhaps merely orthographic -, I would make a final point: Humanity only exists in paleontological terms. What we live now are two humanities, the enriched and the impoverished. An overwhelming evidence that is staged in the First Part but that disappears in the aforementioned Second Part – worse still, it does not disappear completely but is jibarized to a handful of deniers contemplating the Apocalypse in a Disney feast.

Hence, as DT, an ingenious columnist opposed to the film, has emphasized, Don’t look up He does not look up but to the side because he does not go to the root of the apocalypse – in his opinion, fascism and the division into huge geopolitical blocs. Ok, okay, but this movie is not a political program but simply the umpteenth product of the American superstructural industry – let’s say Jólibu-. For this reason, DT errs when he contrasts it with other films of infinitely greater substance. It comes to rival it Dr. Strangelove! It’s not fair. Kubrick is a genius while the team of Don’t look up it is a plague of bureaucrats and smart people who will never reach the sole of the shoe. In 1964, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (in Spain, Red phone, shall we fly to Moscow?) Kubrick showed us that the Apocalypse will not come because of a war within an undifferentiated Humanity but as a consequence of a delusion of some very powerful sects (fascist military and scientific) That is, of a human minority against a human majority.

Dr. Strangelove: Porn Until the Apocalypse

Finally, a general criticism: as I already said, Don’t look up It is a commodity of a specific industry – the gringa of the showbizz– and that this is a subordinate of the ancient military-industrial complex, it is a political film. As this is an axiom that, therefore, does not need proof, we will put it aside to go on to its spectacular side. I’ll be brief: your bill is totally industrial. Its interpreters act the same as in any other Jólibu product; that is, routinely. For my reputable bonhomie, I could only point out that, in her role as President, Meryl Streep restrains herself by rarely showing a flirtatious touch with her hyper-blonde hair. But, in return, I must accuse the rest of the interpreters: the famous Jennifer Lawrence is deadpan to an obscene degree and Di Caprio is equally deadpan in some sequences and histrionic in others. Of the rest of the actresses and actors, we better draw a stupid veil.

The military behind Dr. Strangelove

Antonio Perez he is an anthropologist

