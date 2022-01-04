Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE, this is all that has changed

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already official, and these are all the news that it includes with respect to the previous Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung it has finally made official the new generation of its series of high-end, low-price smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already official, and it comes to improve all those already offered by the previous model of the “Fan Edition” series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Last year’s model went on to become one of the most popular smartphones from Samsung within the high-end range, offering top-notch specifications at a significantly lower price than the rest of the S20 series models. This year, Samsung aims to repeat success reusing the same formula.

All the news of the Galaxy S21 FE versus the Galaxy S20 FE

Comparison Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

177 grams 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm

180 grams Screen 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display

2,340 x 1,080 pixels

120 Hz

Brightness up to 1,200 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED 120 Hz refresh rate

2,400 x 1,080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 990 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR5 6/8 GB LPDDR5 Operating system One UI 4 based on Android 12 One UI 4 based on Android 12 Storage 128/256 GB 128/256 GB expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB Cameras Rear:

– 12 MP f / 1.8, OPIS, Dual PDAF

– 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle f / 2.2, Fixed Focus

– 8 MP telephoto zoom 3X f / 2.4

Frontal:

-32 MP f / 2.4, Fixed Focus Rear

-12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS.

– 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2.

– 8 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0

Frontal

-32 MP ƒ / 2.0 Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charging of 25W and wireless charging of 15W 4,500 mAh with fast charging of 25W and wireless charging of 15W Others On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 protection

USB 3.2 Type C

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 protection

USB 3.2 Type C

NFC

Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Starting price From 759 euros From 699 euros

The differences between the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE they are visible to the naked eye. Taking a look at its design, we will see that the Galaxy S21 FE has inherited the design lines of the Galaxy S21 series, with a camera module that blends into the metal border that surrounds the body of the device, and a rear of matte plastic available in four colors.

In that sense, the device has u somewhat more unique design than the Galaxy S20 FE, which in its day did not exactly stand out for its physical appearance, and whose design has not aged quite well.

To that we must add that the new delivery it is slightly more compact and lighter, despite the fact that its screen is only 0.1 inches smaller. And, speaking of the screen, it is worth mentioning that, in this new generation, the panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

The second great novelty is present inside: Snapdragon 888 5G processor It is the brain that gives life to the Galaxy S21 FE, a chip more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 equipped in the Galaxy S20 FE, which should offer a better result, especially when playing heavy games.

The photographic section has hardly changed with respect to the past generation, beyond some new photo and video modes. The sensors remain the same, with 12 megapixels for the main and ultra-wide camera, and 8 megapixels for the camera. telephoto.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Another important difference is in the price. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE hit the market at a cost 699 euros in its most affordable delivery, thus competing with some of the most popular high-end phones from China.

On the other hand, the fact of having a more powerful processor and having 5G in all its variants, make the Galaxy S21 FE is a more expensive mobile, whose launch price starts from 759 eurosin Spain.

