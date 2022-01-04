Ryan Gosling: ‘The insurance company prevented me from riding my bike over something called’ Globe of Death ”

One of his favorite horror characters was the Werewolf, whose remake he recently signed: “I always thought that the Werewolf was one of the great characters”he says, “and it’s great to finally be on the other side and do my own thing.” I wonder if something similar happens with his love of playing doubles. What fascinates you about them?

“It’s a very interesting job,” he says, “and I grew up [también] loving action movies. Action movies are largely the reason I fell in love with cinema. And I think when I learned that many times it was not the actors who did the things that excited me the most, I was very intrigued to know who those people were, who were quickly deviated from credit but were an integral part of some of our cinematic moments. favorites and most iconic. So the opportunity to explore that world and what drives them is really interesting to me.“.

For The Place Beyond The Pines He even did a lot of his own stunts, which led to some tricky moments: “The director wanted to shoot all the heist scenes in one long take. And that included, you know, going down the street on the motorcycle, getting to the bank, robbing it, and then running away. So you can imagine that when you do 20 or 25 takes it gets complicated sometimes. There was a lot of logistics – you almost ran into cars in traffic and got out of the back of the truck. So sometimes it was a tricky situation“.

Still, he didn’t shoot every stunt scene, he says. I would have liked to do them all“he says,” but I also understand why the insurance company prevented me from riding my motorcycle over something called the ‘Globe of Death.’

At the beginning of his career, when Gosling was making the awkward transition from Disney’s “mouse” child actor to more mature adult roles, says that most of the time she viewed her job as no more complicated than getting the role (“I felt like my job was just getting a job. I was trying to pay the rent and maybe get health insurance”). However, once he started working regularly, he felt like he needed a new goal. For a time, it was about “accept roles that would challenge me”.

Decide for yourself what those roles were, but it’s fair to say that the movie in which he plays an aggressive young man who falls in love with a sex doll (Lars And The Real Girl, 2007) was probably one of them. Quickly, he says, “that got boring, because it was for a one-person audience. Since then, “I’ve tried to find movies that might work for both of us.”, and his next role is not at all for one person. More specifically, it is for an audience of more than 200 million subscribers worldwide. Reportedly, It is the highest budget film of Netflix till the date, The man Gray is a spy thriller directed by the Russo brothers (the duo behind Avengers: Infinity war Y Endgame) which will see Gosling star alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

He’s not finished yet, he says, with it (“Almost. We have to shoot again, so we keep working on it”). But he’s impressed with the Russos. In part, this is because he witnessed a sequence in a major Prague square that was so elaborate that it took almost a month to shoot “And that it involved so many extras, vehicles, weapons and explosions that it was quite impressive that they could carry it out as safely as they did.” But above all, he says, it was the advice they gave him about his character: “Drive it as if it were yours”.