Ryan Gosling surprises talking about his private life, his marriage and his daughters

At the height of the pandemic, especially during the lockdown of spring 2020, raising the youngest of the household was a most challenging task for parents. The deprivation of social relationships or simply going out into the street were obstacles that people had to face.

Now, Ryan gosling has revealed by surprise how he and his family were influenced in an interview with British GQ, since both he and Eva mendes they lead a strictly private life and away from social networks. In the video above we tell you another of the rare statements that his wife made about her family a few months ago.

When asked how quickly time passes when you raise your childrenThe 41-year-old actor said that “time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast that I need to keep an eye on the clock like never before.”

“I feel like I need more time to process it. But Eva and I have two daughters, so we spent a lot of time trying to keep them entertained“, he said about the challenge of combining his work life with his private life.

As for the most difficult moments of the pandemic, the Canadian star said that his “hardest” audience lived before. “Our children were at a difficult age not to be able to see other children and interact with people, even though Eva and I did the best we could. We act more in quarantine than in our movies. However, in front of a tougher audience, “the actor laughed, referring to his daughters.

Ryan Gosling’s daughters, his first fans

In addition, the interpreter has said that his daughters sometimes did not know how to differentiate the roles of their father from real life. Between laughs, Ryan gosling He has related a couple of details about his filming. In a fight scene with Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner 2049’, one of his daughters screamed “You’re winning!” when they faced each other. Also when he was preparing in ‘First Man’, his daughters said that their father worked on the Moon.

However, this would not have been possible without the help of his mother, as revealed by the actor. “I had a great teacher. My mother was so good at this that she became a teacher. She was the perfect person to ask for help when we needed it, “concluded Ryan Gosling.