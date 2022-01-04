Ryan Gosling broke the silence about the family he formed with Eva Mendes

The love story between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes began a decade ago and the couple has been characterized by maintaining his private life under absolute secrecy. But nevertheless, the actor recently revealed some guidelines about family life, marriage and his personal history.

In an interview with the British media GQ, The 41-year-old star spoke about his love of motorcycles, his adolescence, the cinema, life at home and, among other topics, the passage of time .

On how quickly the days passed during the isolation periods motivated by the pandemic, the actor said he was sure that his two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, played an important role in taking awareness about it.

“Weather, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My daughters are growing up so fast that I need to watch the clock like never before ” , he counted. “We’ve spent a lot of time throughout those months trying to keep them entertained,” shared the actor.

The confinement was especially difficult, he mentioned, since the little ones “had a difficult age not to be able to see other children and interact with people.” Despite this, both he and his partner tried to fill the house with fun. “Eva and I did the best we could and I suspect that there was more acting on our part in quarantine than in our own films, although in front of more demanding viewers,” joked the interpreter.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on a family outing through Los Angeles with their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, in 2020 Grosby Group – LA NACION

Gosling himself was educated as a child at home for a year. A traumatic event took him out of the classes he hated and made him realize that there were different ways to progress in life. “That really changed things for me. However, I had a great teacher. My mom was so good at it that she became a teacher. ” With such a background, when it was her turn to teach her own daughters at home, her mother was a reference. “She was the perfect person to ask for help when we needed it,” he said.

The girls are too young to have seen some of Gosling’s films, however the actor says that sometimes the little ones have not distinguished fantasy from reality. When the older girl saw him fight Harrison Ford on the set of Blade runner 2049, he yelled at his dad: “You’re winning!” in the middle of the shot, to which Ford asked humorously: “What about me?” On another occasion, while Gosling was filming The first man, her daughters told people that their dad was an astronaut.

Do you think girls now understand better what you do? “Yes. I think they finally realized … that my name is actually The Gray Man and that I’m a CIA assassin, “joked the actor about the role in his next film.

When talking about his childhood, the protagonist of Diary of a passion she said she loved horror movies, although she was often too scared while watching them. The only way to calm himself was by reminding himself that it was only fiction. “I also grew up loving action movies. They are a big part of the reason I fell in love with movies. And I think that when I learned that many times it was not the actors who did what excited me the most, I became very intrigued who were those people who deviated from credit very quickly but were integral parts of some of our cinematic moments favorites. That was really very interesting for me, ”he shared.