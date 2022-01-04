Roberto Hernández sent an emotional message after winning the Guatemalan League:

The Mexican coach Roberto Hernandez won a historic title with the Deportivo Malacateco by defeating Comunicaciones in the Final, which meant the first championship of the Guatemala League for ‘Los Toros’.

The strategist managed to classify the Malacateco to the Liguilla after a difficult start and eliminated the favorites of the competition until reaching the Final of the Opening 2021 and he thanked the Chapin club for the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities.

“I have no words to express the joy I feel for the great fans, without a doubt, they deserve this star in their hearts. I am deeply grateful to Don Mario, Don Álvaro, Don Teto, who gave me the enormous opportunity to reach their team, to trust my work, my career, but above all, like us, they filled the team with hope and that is why that we are celebrating this cup ”, Hernández shared on his social networks.

“I am moved by the messages and the unconditional support that I always have from the Mexican fans, I hope they feel proud of a server. Steve, Charly, Bryant, their dedication motivates me to keep standing up and fighting. Steve, thank you for your unconditional support, for believing in the project and throwing yourself into the ring with me, not only today, but all that we have had in our hands. This cup is from Malacateco and its people, it is from Guatemala, it belongs to each one who bet and believed in these wonderful boys who gave themselves body, soul and heart ”, he continued.

Hernández added a new title to his record, which also includes a Liga de Ascenso MX title with Neza FC.

