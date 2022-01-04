Rihanna poses in lingerie and melts her fans

MEXICO CITY, December 31 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Rihanna welcomes 2022 in lingerie, the singer delighted her followers of social networks by sharing a series of photographs in which she shows her figure in underwear.

The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman appears in a sexy grape-colored outfit.

It was in 2018 when the Barbados-born launched her brand, after succeeding with a sportswear line and her makeup range.

His lingerie brand has been praised for being inclusive in recruiting women of all sizes and colors for his fashion shows. Although a few hours ago he released a video in which he shows a little of these outfits, the material has almost 3 million views.

A few days ago, Rihanna was declared a national hero by the government of her country and was given the title of “excellent joust” as the country stopped having Queen Elizabeth II of England as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic. for the first time in history.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even prouder people, we present you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said the Prime Minister.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your words and actions, do good wherever you go. God bless you my dear.” Rihanna raised her hand to her heart standing next to Mottley and thanked her before walking off the stage and briefly putting her arms over each other.

Before sitting down again, Rihanna greeted several people, including Britain’s Prince Charles, who was present at the ceremony.

Recognizing Rihanna, Mottley noted that the pop star came from humble origins and was born less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where the ceremony was taking place.

He congratulated the singer for “commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to the land where she was born.”

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is currently working on her next album.