The call for admission to the Military Education System 2022 is very soon to leave. All the campuses of the universities of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), including the Military School of Medicine, They are preparing for a new admission process and here are the requirements.

The following information is part of the call 2021, which will not be very different from that of 2022, which will be published in January on the official website of the Sedena.

Requirements for the Military School of Medicine 2022

Being a higher level school, all applicants to the Military School of Medicine 2022 They should have finished high school or be in the last semester.

The first filter is age, height and Body Mass Index (BMI). As a rule, all applicants must be over 18 but under 23. There are no exceptions.

The minimum height established is:

Women: 1.58 meters.

Men: 1.63 meters.

The BMI that they must meet must be greater than 18 and less than 25.0 Kg / m2, for both sexes.

In addition, aspiring Military School of Medicine 2022 or any other campus of the Military Educational System must meet the following requirements:

Be Mexican or Mexican by birth.

Being single, without children, not living in concubinage and staying in this situation until the end of their studies.

Have a high school certificate, with a minimum average of 7.

Be fit, physically, medically and psychologically.

Pass the cultural exam (minimum 120 points) and be within the highest scores.

Do not have piercings or piercings (except for earrings in women).

In case of having tattoos, these must not be larger than 10 × 10 cm and they must be in an area that can be covered with the uniform.

Procedures, exams and dates

The admission process to Military Education System 2022 It will start from January 2022, when the call is published.

In the middle of that month, online registrations will open. All procedures will be done through the official website of Sedena (click here to visit).

Applicants who have been pre-approved will receive an email to go to the recruitment base closest to their entity. Young people from all over Mexico can take the admission tests.

Between January and February, young people accepted in the first filter must attend the weight and measurement tests, as well as the first delivery of documentation.

Between April and June is the period of physical, cultural and medical examinations. Applicants must pass all if they wish to occupy a space in the Military School of Medicine 2022.

The results are announced the last week of August, so that the accepted people can begin their training in the month of September.

Curriculum

The medical career in the Military Education lasts a total of six years. Of which in four the students will have the rank of cadet.

This means that they will remain confined to the premises of the Military School of Medicine Monday to Saturday, on Sundays they can go out for a few hours.

Upon completion of the fourth year, students will advance to the rank of Second Lieutenant Medical Intern. And dthe fifth year onwards, classes will be from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. At this point, the students will be external personnel, although there will be days when they will have to do guard duty or hospital services.

Once the internships are completed, in the sixth year, the student will take a professional exam and if he / she passes, he / she will be designated as Military Surgeon and your title will be delivered to you.

It should be noted that during the years in which students study at the Military School of Medicine they will be granted scholarships all the time. They will have accommodation, uniforms, materials, food and financial support for their personal expenses.

