Real Madrid | The bid for Antonio Rüdiger is complicated

The Real Madrid has among his well-known objectives for the coming season, as we already know, a Antonio Rüdiger that ends contract with Chelsea. Where he is a key piece because the German defender has played 26 games this season (2 goals) and there are several clubs attentive to his situation.

At the end of last season his performances were decisive for Thomer Tuchel’s squad to conquer, as we already know, the Champions League. So the London team has decided to try to renew it as soon as possible but without success for now, which invites us to think about an inevitable exit.

The battle rages

In this case and as stated Sky Sports, We have that the team of Chamartín will find a tough competition for this player. No less than several of the best teams in Europe on the lookout for the 28-year-old center-back, who also The beach bar in the last hours he was moving away from the Madrid orbit.

Bayern Munich Y PSG two of those squads. To which the aforementioned English medium adds to Manchester United now, since the Red Devils they want to solve once and for all their enormous defensive problems, which are more than evident this season.