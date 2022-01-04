Real Madrid returned to the charge, offered 50 MDE to PSG for the French

The Real Madrid has offered 50 million euros to Paris saint germain (PSG) for the French international striker, Kylian Mbappé, in this month of January, ensures the agent Giovanni branchini in an interview at the Gazzetta dello Sport collected by all Italian sports media.

“Depends on PSG. These days, the Real Madrid has returned to the charge to have immediately Mbappe and has offered 50 million euros. I don’t know how this will end, “he says. Branchini, for whom “Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system.”

In his opinion, “it is a pity for everyone that a player of this caliber leaves in the summer for free. I don’t know what they want to do in Paris. Surely a hot summer is coming with Haaland, Harry Kane and Vlahovic on the guest list. There are few out-of-class vehicles out there, everyone will compete to make sure of it. “

Own Mbappe ruled out last week that he was going to stop at the winter market in the Real Madrid: “No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I am very happy, I am going to finish the season with PSG one hundred percent. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it, to win something big with it PSG“he said in an interview with CNN.

Branchini He also referred to the possible pass of Álvaro Morata from Juventus to Barcelona to rule it out. “As far as I know, Alvaro will stay in the Juve. (Memphis) Depay He is not interested in the bianconeri or the Athletic and the player has taken note of it, “he said.

