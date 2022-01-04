Ready, the 32 Local Councils for eventual exercise of mandate revocation

Thus, each Council, in its respective field of competence, will be in charge of implementing the procedures for the development of the exercise of citizen participation, in the terms specified in the Guidelines, the General Council and the General Executive Board.

In addition, they will determine the number and location of the basic, contiguous, extraordinary boxes and even the special ones, which will be installed in the geographical area of ​​their competence.

To do this, they must locate easily accessible places for greater accessibility for the elderly or people with disabilities and identify and provide the equipment and the required conditioning in the places where the boxes will be installed.

Mandate Revocation tasks advance

According to the INE, the work of the organization of this exercise of citizen participation is still ongoing, so the process of verification and validation of signatures that are necessary to comply with the constitutional requirement of the support of 3% of people continues registered in the Nominal List.

In addition, it must have the support of at least 17 states. At the cut of this Tuesday, they already add in a preliminary way 1 million 620,918, 58.77% of the 2.7 million required to make this exercise viable, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In accordance with the General Law on Electoral Institutions and Procedures, in its articles 83 and 254, the Polling Station Board of Directors will be made up of:

A president, a Secretary, a scrutineer and at least one General Substitute, who must meet the requirements to be polling station officials established by law.

And for the development of this mechanism that will cost 3 thousand 830.4 million pesos, of which the INE only has 1.5 billion pesos, the District Councils must supervise and participate in the recruitment, selection and hiring of the people who will lend their services such as Electoral Supervisor and Trainer.