Raúl Jiménez beat Cristiano Ronaldo in the air

The Mexican forward of Wolverhampton Raúl Jiménez, starred in the image of the day in the victory of his team over the Manchester United after beating the Portuguese star in the air game Cristiano Ronaldo, who is characterized by his way of rising to finish.

Jimenez played 81 minutes in the duel where the wolves got win 1-0 at Old Trafford after 42 years of failing to conquer the customs of the ‘Red Devils’; while ‘CR7’ played the 90 minutes of the match, although neither of the two players managed to be present on the scoreboard.

The Image of Raúl beating Cristiano Ronaldo the ball in a jump quickly went viral, because not everyone manages to overcome the Portuguese footballer in the air game and is even remembered for scoring acrobatic goals throughout his career in clubs and national team.

With the result of this Monday at the close of matchday 21 of the Premier League, the Wolverhampton climbed to eighth position reaching 28 points; for his part, the Manchester United stayed in seventh place with 31 points, both fighting for European positions.

