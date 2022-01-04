Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Monday, January 03

The transmission platform Netflix provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. The Lost Daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to grapple with issues from her past and her first motherhood.

3. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on the maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

Four. Scary stories to tell in the dark

Mill Valley, Pennsylvania, Halloween night, 1968. After playing a prank on a school bully, Sarah and her friends decide to sneak into a supposedly haunted house that once belonged to the powerful Bellows family, unleashing dark forces that will not be able to control.

5. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

6. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

7. Unforgivable

Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

8. Zone 414

In the near future, in a state-of-the-art robot colony, the colony’s creator hires a private investigator to bring his missing daughter home.

9. We’re Going Home!

Tired of being locked in a terrarium where humans gape at them like monsters, a diverse group of Australia’s deadliest creatures hatches a reckless escape from the zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged by their scales and fangs. At the head of the group is Maddie, a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who teams up with a self-confident spiny devil named Zoe, a furry lovesick spider, and a sensitive scorpion named Nigel. But when his arch nemesis, Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala, unexpectedly joins his escape, Maddie and her gang have no choice but to take him with them. Thus begins a creepy and hilarious road trip through Australia, as they are chased by the zookeeper and his mini-me in search of adventure.

10. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

Which are the movies that sweep Netflix?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.