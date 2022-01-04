Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: Why does it take so long to get Gible? – Nintenderos

To get to Gible in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, players must travel to the Stray Cave or the Underground Grottoes super late in the game.

One of the Pokémon you are looking for is Gible, without a doubt, especially for its evolution, thanks to its excellent statistics, Garchomp is a great option for any trainer. Unfortunately, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl players must wait until they have completed most of the main story before they can catch Gible.

He has always been one of the most powerful types, the dragon type in all the Pokémon games. To get Gible in the Ramakes, Players will have to travel to the Stray cave or find the Pokémon in the Underground Grottoes. We must assume that each Pokémon game adds few Dragon-type Pokémon to the Pokédex. These Pokémon are always potential team members., since its base statistics are usually quite high, which is why its appearance is usually in the final phase of the game.

Prior to Generation 6, Dragon-types had resistance to electric, fire, grass, and water-type attacks. They only took double damage from Dragon and Ice-type attacks. It is true that when the Fairy type was added a handicap was created, since this type is immune to Dragon attacks, and also because Fairy to Dragon is twice the damage.

The other essence of Garchomp resides in its earth type, which makes it an excellent Pokémon, both offensive and defensive. It’s one of the best dual-type options for any Pokémon team.

That is why it is so difficult to get Gible, it is a really strong Pokémon, but it is true that it is obtained very late in the game. So it is not always interesting, since then it takes a lot of work until it reaches its third evolution. Although who does not want to have this pseudo Legendary Pokémon? Is it wonderful Pokémon of the champion Cynthia?

Coaches, have you done it? Tell us.

