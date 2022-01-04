Pokémon GO: 5 new Pokémon would arrive imminently, that’s what this official art points to – Nintenderos

We bring back an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the mobile market. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

In the art that we leave you next, we can see the new loading screen of New Year 2022 of the title. As we already mentioned on the web, this one enchanted the fans mainly because of the inclusion of Raikou and the color combination but especially because it appears in the foreground. Growlithe as a nod to the possible arrival of his Hisui form.

However, fans have also noticed that this loading screen is ushering in the arrival of a total of 5 new Pokémon. These are the following:

In the image appear Flabébé and Helioptile , two Pokémon that are not yet available in the game.

, two Pokémon that are not yet available in the game. In total there would be 5 new species, since these Pokémon evolve in Floette and Florges (by Flabébé) and Heliolisk (by Helioptile).

(by Flabébé) and (by Helioptile). To evolve to Heliptile only one Sun Stone is required and for Flabébé surely only candies are necessary, although we must bear in mind that this Pokémon has 5 color variants (red, orange, yellow, blue and white) and this means that there will be a total from fifteen Different Pokémon in their evolutionary line.

We will have to be attentive to see how they are introduced into the app. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

Via.