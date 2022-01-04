‘perfect match’ on a camel in the rain

Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck there is chemistry, physics and a lot of complicity. The most unexpected turn of famous faces who leave it and give themselves a second chance was finally the ‘power couple’ of 2021. Everything indicates that they will also be the ‘trending topic’ of the year 2022. The children of both are perfectly integrated into their life as a couple. Last week the lovers enjoyed together with the twins of JLo, Max and Emma, of a meal in the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. When they left the weather did not accompany them and it began to rain. Ben Affleck was concerned that his girl and the teens would get the least wet as they left the restaurant. The best? The good tune of the two Hollywood stars, who they coordinated their looks with beige coats.

It is not the first time Bennifer –as the couple is known by merging their names-, combines their outfits on an outing casual. Or what is the same, they have already joined the ‘twinning’ fashion, the tendency to decide what to wear with the loved one to make clear the good understanding at a glance. You do not have to wear the same garment or the same style, but you do have to see a certain synchrony. The Jennifer Lopez long camel trench coat matched the Ben Affleck’s cardigan and short wool coat, exactly from the same Pantone.

Fans of Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, enjoy their return like no one else. His gaze of love is still intact, like the first day, and time has not been able to change how much they understand each other. They are on the same wavelength, and not just in terms of clothing.

Ben let the teens, both 13, into the car so they wouldn’t get wet before he got into the car. In late December, Jennifer Lopez and her children also did some last-minute shopping with the actor’s mother and her 16-year-old daughter Violet.

The couple wore informal clothes in their ‘street style’ looks, but they were accompanied by the innate elegance that defines them. Jennifer Lopez wearing a multi-pocket beige Dior trench coat with buttons and without belt. Underneath, he put on his black pants cashmere by Brunello Cucinelli when we have the information. The versatile singer tied her trendy brown hair into a ballerina bun that revealed her gold hoops by Jennifer Fisher. He completed his image with his Birkin bag from Hermès.

Ben affleckFor his part, he dressed for his family day during his Christmas holidays a navy blue shirt, dark pants, light brown cardigan and camel coat above. A classic style but that works.

Jenny and Ben, two handsome men from Hollywood, leave us continuous gestures of affection in private -captured by the paparazzi- and in public, with kisses and confidences on the red carpet that delight the photographers of the photocall. Its good harmony surpasses any aesthetic question, although it is palpable with its compassionate styles.

