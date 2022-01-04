Paparazzi surprises Jennifer López paddle surfing with a tiny swimsuit

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer López dedicates much of her time to maintaining her enviable figure. The singer is very disciplined with her training routine and the results are more than evident, since it is enough to just look at some of her publications to admire one of the most harmonious and toned bodies in the music industry. However, like the vast majority of celebrities, the artist retouches her photographs a bit to show herself as perfect as possible. However, the paparazzi are usually faithful to reality and dedicate themselves to viralizing the photographs without any type of filter, contrasting the real body of the singer in relation to the one they usually show on their social networks.

The truth is that the interpreter of “Jenny From the Block” took a vacation to the paradisiacal beaches of the Turks and Caicos Islands to take a break and practice paddle surfing, a sport where the practitioner uses a paddle or a paddle to get around through the water, while standing on a surfboard. This practice has become one of the favorite water sports of several celebrities such as: Jennifer Aniston, Shakira and Rihanna. During her visit to the islands, the artist took some time to take some photographs where she demonstrated her prowess for the sport and her toned figure, while wearing a tiny swimsuit. The reactions on their social networks did not take long and their fans quickly flooded their social networks with millions of “likes” and thousands of comments of compliments for their imposing beauty.

However, a few hours later, a paparazzi leaked another photograph of Ben Affleck’s current partner when he practiced the sport originally from the Polynesian peoples. On this occasion, the artist also wore a tiny swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination, but that showed the artist’s body somewhat different, since a bit of cellulite could be observed in the buttocks and legs area. Although several people have criticized that La Diva del Bronx does not appear completely naturally in their social networks, many of her fans admired the beautiful figure of the artist, since cellulite is something totally normal in the vast majority of women, even where they exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle, just like Jennifer Lopez does.

Despite all the controversy that her photographs have caused, the singer has decided to ignore any type of negative comment from people who accuse her of not showing herself as she is. JLo has chosen to continue showing herself as the beautiful woman she is, while proudly showing off her defined arms, flat abdomen and heart-stopping legs, which at 52 years of age continue to steal the breath of her millions of fans around the world. The actress and singer has become a benchmark of effort and dedication, inspiring her followers to lead a healthier life, with or without cellulite.