Oribe Peralta would have a new soccer team in El Salvador

After his departure from Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, Oribe “Hermoso” Peralta is looking for a team to continue his career as a professional, there was talk of the possibility of joining the Santos Laguna Club, however this version was diluted with the passing of days, now the future of forward could be the soccer of El Salvador.

According to information from the El Salvador newspaper, the “Brush” is an option to reform the Alianza cadre, after the attacker’s departure Duvier Riascos, the possibility of reaching Central American football, occurs almost a month after the closing of transfers in Mexico, for which he could also sign with a Liga BBVA MX team.

A key character for the eventual arrival is the representative of

Carlos “Gullit” Peñ

a, who played in the FAS of that country and would have had contacts with the board of the Alianza team.

Oribe Peralta arrived at

Chivas

Two and a half years ago, after a successful step with América, a team in which he became a benchmark, the “Sacred Herd” opted for the signing of the veteran forward, however the results and performance were not what was expected , in that period only got two goals and could not take ownership with the rojiblanco team.

Peralta’s career in Mexican soccer

The beautiful man became one of the most popular soccer players in the Mexican fans, as his outstanding performances with Santos Laguna, a team in which he was champion of the Liga BBVA MX on two occasions, in the tournament Closing 2008 against the “Maquina” of Cruz Azul and Clausura 2012 against the Rayados de Monterrey.

His arrival at América was controversial, since many fans asked that the signing be with Chivas, as he was the forward of the moment, with those of Coapa was crowned in Apertura 2014 and 2018, added the Concacaf Champions League to his record in 2016.

