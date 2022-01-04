OnePlus 10 Pro design revealed in official images

After several leaks, the company has decided to officially publish a teaser about him OnePlus 10 Pro. This device will arrive shortly and will launch with a new design In the back. We are not facing rumors or leaks, it is official information from the brand itself, which has decided to create hype before its official presentation. The most remarkable thing is its camera module renewed and inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Hasselblad signed triple camera for the OnePlus 10 Pro

The images that the company of the OnePlus 10 Pro make it clear that the device is focused on the photographic section. Oneplus has allied with Hasselblad to offer a new, more interesting and hopefully higher quality camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro bet on three sensors of identical or very similar size at the rear. They are complemented by a LED flash rather curious and elegant ring-shaped. Right in the center we find a microphone and on the left side the Hasselblad stamp.

The funny thing about this module is that it has used a technique very similar to that of Samsung with the Galaxy S21. The module blends into the side frame giving the impression that it is born from this place. It is not something common and that Oneplus could have borrowed from Samsung mobiles.

Matte glass back and unknown front

The front part has not been leaked in this series of images, so we will have to wait for the official presentation to know what solution has using OnePlus. Hopefully the OnePlus 10 Pro have a hole in the screen to house a small front camera.

The material on the back is most likely glass and has a matte look that so many manufacturers are turning to. This OnePlus looks very good and, according to the images, it will be available in two colors: green and black.

When will these new OnePlus smartphones be unveiled? It is a complete unknown. What we can already know is that their prices will not be those of several years ago when the company’s devices cost half that of the high-end of Samsung, Apple or Huawei.

