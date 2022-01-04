Ómicron appears to circumvent two drugs against COVID

As overwhelmed hospitals in the United States brace for a new wave of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, doctors are warning of another hurdle: The two standard drugs they have been using to fight infections are probably not effective. against the new variant.

For more than a year, Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s antibody drugs have been the standard treatments for the early stages of COVID-19, thanks to their ability to prevent severe symptoms and thus the need for hospitalization.

But both producers recently warned that laboratory tests indicate their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it difficult for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly create antibodies to omicron, they are not expected to be ready for several months.

A third antibody drug, produced by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, appears to be in the best position to fight omicron. But that drug is not widely available in the United States, representing only a small portion of the millions of doses purchased and distributed by the federal government. Health authorities are now rationing supplies to the states.

“I think there is going to be a shortage,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard / Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory. “We are now limited to a single FDA-cleared monoclonal antibody” with omicron, due to the reduced efficacy of the Regeneron and Lilly drugs.

The delta variant still accounts for more than 95% of estimated cases in the United States, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the agency said omicron is spreading faster than the rest and will become the dominant nationwide in a few weeks.

Administered by injection or infusion, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory versions of human proteins that help the immune system fight viruses and other infections. The Glaxo drug, developed in conjunction with Vir Biotechnology, was specially formulated to bind to a part of the virus that is most unlikely to mutate, according to the companies. Initial studies of simulated omicron in laboratories show promising results.