Nostalgia and fetishism of the 80s hits the screens

There is a fetishism around the image and the style of the 1980s, explains this expert. From background noise in recordings, grainy images, or the use of typical objects such as cassettes.

“Although the final result does not have much to do with the original, it automatically provokes curiosity”, says the French critic Alain Carrazé.

Nostalgia for Stranger things

“The television series Stranger things It made the 1980s fashionable again by taking up its icons, from the novels of authors like Stephen King, to ET “, highlights Araiane Hudelet.

“It’s a mixture of nostalgic fetishism,” he adds.

The fourth season of Stranger things, which tells the adventures of a group of friends and a young woman with paranormal psychic abilities, will be released on Netflix in mid-2022.

“It’s a complete reinterpretation of childhood in the 1980s from our contemporary expectations. The female characters have a more prominent place, the monsters have more nuances,” explains Richard Mèmeteau, essayist and specialist in pop culture.

“Each generation of spectators recreates a work from their own memories,” he says.

The decade of science fiction movies

“With two new series Star wars, the adaptation of the medieval and fantastic saga Willow (1988) or the film remake of Dragon Ball Z, 2022 confirms that the 1980s were the definitive emergence of science fiction and horror “, says Arianne Hudelet.

Obi Wan Kenobi Y Andor are two series dedicated to characters from the universe Star wars that Disney + prepares, and that are set before the founding episode of the saga, in 1977.

“The people who watch series in our time are those who were born in the 80 ‘; that is, they were children when the episodes of Star wars“, analyzes Alain Carrazé.

As to Dragon Ball Z, known in Spanish-speaking countries as Dragon Ball, is a Japanese manga series that caused a real fever among the youngest. It will be released as a film throughout this year.

Willow It will go the other way: shot in 1988, it was a film with little success, and now Disney + is trying to adapt it into a series, with the actor of the time, Warwick Davis.

Tom Cruise returns with Top gun

Top gun instantly became a cult film upon its release in 1986. Its leading man, Tom Cruise, reappears as a daring fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for May 2022, simultaneously with the seventh delivery of Mission Impossible.

In this new installment of Top gunCruise returns to active duty in almost 60 years, after being invited peremptorily by the US Air Force.

“Mission Impossible, for its part, is an earlier series, from the 1960s and 1970s. But Cruise, who recognizes that it was one of his favorite series when he was little, managed to cleverly appropriate the brand to define a format that works satisfactorily among the public ” , highlights Alain Carrazé.