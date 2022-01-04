Nicole Kidman greeted the new year in elegant black maxi dress with floral print – New Women

Throughout its long history, Nicole Kidman It has established itself as a reference in the world of acting and also when it comes to dressing thanks to its exquisite sense of fashion.

The renowned interpreter is the owner of a minimalist, neat, and timeless style that shows every time it has the opportunity with styles built on the basis of very special classic garments.

On the red carpet, she unleashes the furor in distinguished dresses with which she always positions herself as one of the best dressed, while in his casual outings he is an example of sophistication.

Unsurprisingly, at the end-of-the-year celebrations, the Hollywood star followed his style standards and became the most elegant hostess of all. New Years Eve parties.

Nicole Kidman exudes elegance with maxi dress on New Year’s Eve

According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner and her husband, Keith Urban, they celebrated new years eve with a party at his apartment in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, December 31st.

During the celebration at her home in Harborside, which was attended by several figures, the 54-year-old actress was caught chatting with a guest on the balcony dressed in her Elegant look partying.

As usual on the red carpet, the protagonist of Being the Ricardos she wasted flair immaculately sheathed in a black floral print maxi dress in a reddish hue.

The design that the celebrity chose to receive the new year was high neckline and long sleeves with ruffle cuffs. It also featured a tight-fitting silhouette and a straight flowing skirt.

True to form, the mother of four kept the minimalist fashion bet by adding only a pair of luxurious long earrings as the only accessory to the imposing long dress. His footwear could not be appreciated.

Also, regarding its beauty look For the special date, the Hawaiian-born opted to enhance her natural distinction by wearing her curly hair combed in an updo effortless chic.

In the images taken by paparazzi while chatting on the balcony and having a drink in front of the last sunset of 2021, the actress looked flawless and also very happy.

In this way, the beautiful and talented Nicole Kidman Not only did he prove that he received this 2022 with the best attitude, company and with the utmost sophistication.

In addition, the actress with eternal youth showed, once again, that the elegance that characterizes it is not limited to red carpet, but it extends to all the scenarios of your life.