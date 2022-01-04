Nicolas Cage will be inspired by ‘Evil’ to bring his Dracula to life

A few weeks ago it was officially confirmed that Nicolas Cage will be in charge of playing Count Dracula himself in, the title prepared by Universal Pictures focused on the vampire’s assistant who will be in charge of giving life to Nicholas Hoult.

Cage has spoken of the project stating that “I want the character to stand out in a way that is unique and different from how we’ve seen it. So I’m thinking about really focusing on the character’s movement. You know, I saw ‘Evil’ and I thought about what he did with those movements … and even “Ringu” with Sadako …. I want to see what we can explore with the movements and the voice “

You can now get the 10 issues of the reissue of “The Tomb of Dracula” from Marvel. Do not stay without them! SEE MORE

Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War”) will be in charge of directing the film, which is based on an original story by Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead”) and whose script was written by Ryan Ridley.

It is not the only vampire-centered project created by Bram Stoker that Universal Pictures is preparing. The Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao (“Eternals”, “Nomadland”), prepares an adaptation in the form of a futuristic western. In addition to this title, there is also a version of Dracula directed by Karyn Kusama, one of the Werewolf starring Ryan Gosling or an adaptation of “The Bride of Frankenstein”.

Renfield’s character in the novel written by Bram Stoker was a patient in an asylum who, despite appearing to suffer from delusions and hallucinations, was actually a servant of Count Dracula.

